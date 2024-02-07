Ashok Leyland Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 75.59% YoY

Ashok Leyland declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.66% & the profit increased by 75.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.94% and the profit increased by 6.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.29% QoQ and increased by 12.36% YoY.
The operating income was up by 7.98% QoQ and increased by 53.68% YoY.
The EPS is ₹1.88 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 73.93% YoY.
Ashok Leyland has delivered 3.2% return in the last 1 week, -2.08% return in the last 6 months, and -1.27% YTD return.
Currently, Ashok Leyland has a market cap of ₹52630.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹191.5 & ₹133.1 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Ashok Leyland Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11092.7
|11429.04
|-2.94%
|10399.74
|+6.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|935.49
|932.83
|+0.29%
|832.55
|+12.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|240.92
|226.61
|+6.31%
|220.44
|+9.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|9359.09
|9823.61
|-4.73%
|9271.65
|+0.94%
|Operating Income
|1733.61
|1605.43
|+7.98%
|1128.09
|+53.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|983.72
|927.31
|+6.08%
|614.8
|+60.01%
|Net Income
|560.21
|526.01
|+6.5%
|319.04
|+75.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.88
|1.78
|+5.96%
|1.08
|+73.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹560.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11092.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!