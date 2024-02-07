Ashok Leyland Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 75.59% YoY

Ashok Leyland declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.66% & the profit increased by 75.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.94% and the profit increased by 6.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.29% QoQ and increased by 12.36% YoY.

The operating income was up by 7.98% QoQ and increased by 53.68% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.88 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 73.93% YoY.

Ashok Leyland has delivered 3.2% return in the last 1 week, -2.08% return in the last 6 months, and -1.27% YTD return.

Currently, Ashok Leyland has a market cap of ₹52630.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹191.5 & ₹133.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Ashok Leyland Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11092.7 11429.04 -2.94% 10399.74 +6.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 935.49 932.83 +0.29% 832.55 +12.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 240.92 226.61 +6.31% 220.44 +9.29% Total Operating Expense 9359.09 9823.61 -4.73% 9271.65 +0.94% Operating Income 1733.61 1605.43 +7.98% 1128.09 +53.68% Net Income Before Taxes 983.72 927.31 +6.08% 614.8 +60.01% Net Income 560.21 526.01 +6.5% 319.04 +75.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.88 1.78 +5.96% 1.08 +73.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹560.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11092.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!