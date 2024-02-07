Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashok Leyland Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 75.59% YoY

Ashok Leyland Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 75.59% YoY

Livemint

Ashok Leyland Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 6.66% YoY & Profit Increased by 75.59% YoY

Ashok Leyland Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ashok Leyland declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.66% & the profit increased by 75.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.94% and the profit increased by 6.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.29% QoQ and increased by 12.36% YoY.

The operating income was up by 7.98% QoQ and increased by 53.68% YoY.

The EPS is 1.88 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 73.93% YoY.

Ashok Leyland has delivered 3.2% return in the last 1 week, -2.08% return in the last 6 months, and -1.27% YTD return.

Currently, Ashok Leyland has a market cap of 52630.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 191.5 & 133.1 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Ashok Leyland Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11092.711429.04-2.94%10399.74+6.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total935.49932.83+0.29%832.55+12.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization240.92226.61+6.31%220.44+9.29%
Total Operating Expense9359.099823.61-4.73%9271.65+0.94%
Operating Income1733.611605.43+7.98%1128.09+53.68%
Net Income Before Taxes983.72927.31+6.08%614.8+60.01%
Net Income560.21526.01+6.5%319.04+75.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.881.78+5.96%1.08+73.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹560.21Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11092.7Cr

