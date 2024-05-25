Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashok Leyland Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.41% YOY

Ashok Leyland Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.41% YOY

Livemint

Ashok Leyland Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.84% YoY & profit increased by 13.41% YoY

Ashok Leyland Q4 Results Live

Ashok Leyland Q4 Results Live : Ashok Leyland declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, with the revenue increasing by 2.84% and the profit increasing by 13.41% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 22.4% and the profit surged by 52.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Ashok Leyland rose by 1.52% q-o-q and increased by 5.34% Y-o-Y, reflecting some cost pressures on the company.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a significant increase of 40.08% q-o-q and 43.56% Y-o-Y, indicating improved operational efficiency for Ashok Leyland.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.78, marking a 7.46% Y-o-Y increase, showcasing positive growth in earnings for the company.

Ashok Leyland's stock performance has been noteworthy with a 2.76% return in the last 1 week, 19.33% return in the last 6 months, and 16.97% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Ashok Leyland commands a market capitalization of 62,352.91 Cr with its 52-week high/low at 213.7 and 144.1 respectively, providing insights into the company's market standing.

Analyst coverage on Ashok Leyland as of 25 May, 2024, shows that out of 36 analysts, 3 have rated it as Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, 6 as Hold, 13 as Buy, and 10 as Strong Buy, with the consensus recommendation being Buy.

The financial results depict a positive outlook for Ashok Leyland in Q4, with revenue and profit growth, improved operational performance, and favorable analyst recommendations, positioning the company well for future growth and success.

Ashok Leyland Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13577.5811092.7+22.4%13202.55+2.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total949.69935.49+1.52%901.56+5.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization232.87240.92-3.34%258.74-10%
Total Operating Expense11149.189359.09+19.13%11511.05-3.14%
Operating Income2428.41733.61+40.08%1691.5+43.56%
Net Income Before Taxes1515.68983.72+54.08%1213.77+24.87%
Net Income853.41560.21+52.34%752.53+13.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.781.88+47.55%2.58+7.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹853.41Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹13577.58Cr

