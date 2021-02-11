Ashok Leyland reports net loss of 19.4 cr in Q3FY21

Commenting on the Q3 results, Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland Limited said “We have seen a marked improvement in the Company’s performance in this quarter. All our newly launched products and our innovative i-Gen6 (Mid-NOx) BS6 solution have proved their mettle across the markets. Another innovation, the “Digital Nxt", an industry-first combination of three innovative digital solutions has become extremely popular with fleet owners with more and more users getting on to the platform, deriving benefits of our digital Apps. On the cost front, our focus on controlling costs has paid dividends for us this quarter".