Ashok Leyland’s Q4 revenue declines 57%, loss at 57 crore

While the company’s FY20 sales were at 125,253 units, down 37% YoY, the domestic CV industry sales were down 29% YoY, according to the data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment or MHCVs, where Ashok Leyland is the second largest player after Tata Motors Ltd, was the worst hit vehicle category with steep fall of 42% YoY in FY20 volumes.