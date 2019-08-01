Ashok Leyland sales down 28% at 10,927 units in July

New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported 28% decline in total sales at 10,927 vehicles in July as against 15,199 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were at 10,101 units last month as compared to 14,205 units in July 2018, down 29%, the company said in a statement.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 41% at 6,018 units last month as compared to 10,152 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in July 2019 stood at 4,083 units as compared to 4,053 units in same month last year, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.