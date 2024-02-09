Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.16% YOY

Ashoka Buildcon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.83% & the profit decreased by 21.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.34% and the profit decreased by 4.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 10.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.58% q-o-q & increased by 22.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.82 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 21.24% Y-o-Y.
Ashoka Buildcon has delivered 5.96% return in the last 1 week, 93.29% return in last 6 months and 38.6% YTD return.
Currently the Ashoka Buildcon has a market cap of ₹5417.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹195.5 & ₹71.65 respectively.
As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Ashoka Buildcon Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2657.12
|2154.31
|+23.34%
|1956.25
|+35.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|111.63
|109.97
|+1.51%
|100.9
|+10.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|103.18
|99.42
|+3.78%
|87.96
|+17.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|2163.32
|1707.76
|+26.68%
|1554.17
|+39.19%
|Operating Income
|493.8
|446.55
|+10.58%
|402.08
|+22.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|188.88
|167
|+13.1%
|152.29
|+24.02%
|Net Income
|107.3
|112.29
|-4.45%
|136.1
|-21.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.82
|4
|-4.5%
|4.85
|-21.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹107.3Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2657.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!