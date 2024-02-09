Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.16% YOY

Ashoka Buildcon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.83% & the profit decreased by 21.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.34% and the profit decreased by 4.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 10.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.58% q-o-q & increased by 22.81% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.82 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 21.24% Y-o-Y.

Ashoka Buildcon has delivered 5.96% return in the last 1 week, 93.29% return in last 6 months and 38.6% YTD return.

Currently the Ashoka Buildcon has a market cap of ₹5417.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹195.5 & ₹71.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Ashoka Buildcon Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2657.12 2154.31 +23.34% 1956.25 +35.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 111.63 109.97 +1.51% 100.9 +10.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 103.18 99.42 +3.78% 87.96 +17.3% Total Operating Expense 2163.32 1707.76 +26.68% 1554.17 +39.19% Operating Income 493.8 446.55 +10.58% 402.08 +22.81% Net Income Before Taxes 188.88 167 +13.1% 152.29 +24.02% Net Income 107.3 112.29 -4.45% 136.1 -21.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.82 4 -4.5% 4.85 -21.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹107.3Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2657.12Cr

