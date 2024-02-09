Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.16% YOY

Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.16% YOY

Livemint

Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.83% YoY & profit decreased by 21.16% YoY

Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ashoka Buildcon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.83% & the profit decreased by 21.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.34% and the profit decreased by 4.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 10.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.58% q-o-q & increased by 22.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.82 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 21.24% Y-o-Y.

Ashoka Buildcon has delivered 5.96% return in the last 1 week, 93.29% return in last 6 months and 38.6% YTD return.

Currently the Ashoka Buildcon has a market cap of 5417.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 195.5 & 71.65 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Ashoka Buildcon Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2657.122154.31+23.34%1956.25+35.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total111.63109.97+1.51%100.9+10.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization103.1899.42+3.78%87.96+17.3%
Total Operating Expense2163.321707.76+26.68%1554.17+39.19%
Operating Income493.8446.55+10.58%402.08+22.81%
Net Income Before Taxes188.88167+13.1%152.29+24.02%
Net Income107.3112.29-4.45%136.1-21.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.824-4.5%4.85-21.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹107.3Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2657.12Cr

