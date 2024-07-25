ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.3% YOY

ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : ASI Industries announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company's revenue dropped by 3.24% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 8.3% year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a significant decline, with revenue down by 24.43% and profit decreased by 68.88% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 12.91% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 7.26% year-over-year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 56.35% sequentially and 38.1% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹0.43, down by 8.51% year-over-year.

ASI Industries' stock performance in the market has been mixed, with -5.67% return in the last week, 0.81% return in the last 6 months, and 39.28% year-to-date return.

Currently, ASI Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹259.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹40.8 & ₹14.51 respectively.

ASI Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34.4 45.52 -24.43% 35.55 -3.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.75 10.05 -12.91% 8.16 +7.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.15 1.15 -0.29% 1.32 -12.97% Total Operating Expense 32.09 40.24 -20.24% 31.83 +0.84% Operating Income 2.31 5.28 -56.35% 3.73 -38.1% Net Income Before Taxes 5.53 16.65 -66.81% 5.5 +0.41% Net Income 3.88 12.47 -68.88% 4.23 -8.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.43 1.38 -68.84% 0.47 -8.51%