ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.3% YOY

ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.24% YoY & profit decreased by 8.3% YoY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
ASI Industries Q1 Results Live
ASI Industries Q1 Results Live

ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : ASI Industries announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company's revenue dropped by 3.24% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 8.3% year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a significant decline, with revenue down by 24.43% and profit decreased by 68.88% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 12.91% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 7.26% year-over-year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 56.35% sequentially and 38.1% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 0.43, down by 8.51% year-over-year.

ASI Industries' stock performance in the market has been mixed, with -5.67% return in the last week, 0.81% return in the last 6 months, and 39.28% year-to-date return.

Currently, ASI Industries holds a market capitalization of 259.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 40.8 & 14.51 respectively.

ASI Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34.445.52-24.43%35.55-3.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.7510.05-12.91%8.16+7.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.151.15-0.29%1.32-12.97%
Total Operating Expense32.0940.24-20.24%31.83+0.84%
Operating Income2.315.28-56.35%3.73-38.1%
Net Income Before Taxes5.5316.65-66.81%5.5+0.41%
Net Income3.8812.47-68.88%4.23-8.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.431.38-68.84%0.47-8.51%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.88Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.4Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsASI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.3% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    297.10
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -3.05 (-1.02%)

    Tata Steel

    157.90
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -2.4 (-1.5%)

    ITC

    492.25
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -1.8 (-0.36%)

    Tata Motors

    1,064.95
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    37.3 (3.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,329.95
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    245.6 (7.96%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars

    52.20
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.7 (5.45%)

    Suzlon Energy

    63.58
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.87 (4.73%)

    Raymond

    2,074.00
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    81.05 (4.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue