Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.3% YOY

ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.3% YOY

Livemint

ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.24% YoY & profit decreased by 8.3% YoY

ASI Industries Q1 Results Live

ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : ASI Industries announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company's revenue dropped by 3.24% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 8.3% year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a significant decline, with revenue down by 24.43% and profit decreased by 68.88% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 12.91% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 7.26% year-over-year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 56.35% sequentially and 38.1% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 0.43, down by 8.51% year-over-year.

ASI Industries' stock performance in the market has been mixed, with -5.67% return in the last week, 0.81% return in the last 6 months, and 39.28% year-to-date return.

Currently, ASI Industries holds a market capitalization of 259.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 40.8 & 14.51 respectively.

ASI Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34.445.52-24.43%35.55-3.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.7510.05-12.91%8.16+7.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.151.15-0.29%1.32-12.97%
Total Operating Expense32.0940.24-20.24%31.83+0.84%
Operating Income2.315.28-56.35%3.73-38.1%
Net Income Before Taxes5.5316.65-66.81%5.5+0.41%
Net Income3.8812.47-68.88%4.23-8.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.431.38-68.84%0.47-8.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.88Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹34.4Cr

