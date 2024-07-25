ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.3% YOY

ASI Industries Q1 Results Live : ASI Industries announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.
The company's revenue dropped by 3.24% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 8.3% year-over-year.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Quarterly comparison reveals a significant decline, with revenue down by 24.43% and profit decreased by 68.88% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 12.91% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 7.26% year-over-year.
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 56.35% sequentially and 38.1% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹0.43, down by 8.51% year-over-year.
ASI Industries' stock performance in the market has been mixed, with -5.67% return in the last week, 0.81% return in the last 6 months, and 39.28% year-to-date return.
Currently, ASI Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹259.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹40.8 & ₹14.51 respectively.
ASI Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|34.4
|45.52
|-24.43%
|35.55
|-3.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.75
|10.05
|-12.91%
|8.16
|+7.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.15
|1.15
|-0.29%
|1.32
|-12.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.09
|40.24
|-20.24%
|31.83
|+0.84%
|Operating Income
|2.31
|5.28
|-56.35%
|3.73
|-38.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.53
|16.65
|-66.81%
|5.5
|+0.41%
|Net Income
|3.88
|12.47
|-68.88%
|4.23
|-8.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.43
|1.38
|-68.84%
|0.47
|-8.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.88Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹34.4Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar