ASI Industries Q2 Results: Profit at ₹0.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 30.33% YoY

ASI Industries Q2 results: Revenue increased by 30.33% YoY & profit at 0.5Cr.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
ASI Industries Q2 Results Live
ASI Industries Q2 Results Live

ASI Industries Q2 Results Live : ASI Industries declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround in its financial performance. The company reported a profit of 0.5 crore, a stark contrast to the loss of 1.64 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal year.

The topline revenue saw a robust increase of 30.33% year-over-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 32.23%, indicating fluctuations in performance.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased significantly by 31.06% quarter-over-quarter and 2.09% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to streamline operations.

In terms of operating income, ASI Industries reported a dramatic drop of 227.47% compared to the previous quarter, although it did see a 40.38% increase year-over-year, showcasing some resilience in its operational metrics.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.06, marking an impressive increase of 133.33% year-over-year, highlighting improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of market performance, ASI Industries has seen a -4.26% return over the last week, but it has rebounded impressively with an 81.78% return over the past six months and a remarkable 123.03% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 415.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 56.19 and a low of 18.15, indicating a volatile yet promising investment outlook.

ASI Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.3134.4-32.23%17.89+30.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.038.75-31.06%6.16-2.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.141.15-0.99%1.19-4.14%
Total Operating Expense26.2532.09-18.2%22.82+15.05%
Operating Income-2.942.31-227.47%-4.93+40.38%
Net Income Before Taxes0.895.53-83.9%-1.58+156.23%
Net Income0.53.88-87%-1.64+130.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.43-86.05%-0.18+133.33%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.5Cr
₹23.31Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsASI Industries Q2 Results: Profit at ₹0.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 30.33% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.75
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.25
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.6 (1.34%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.05
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.4 (-3.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.