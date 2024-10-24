ASI Industries Q2 Results: Profit at ₹0.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 30.33% YoY

ASI Industries Q2 Results Live : ASI Industries declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround in its financial performance. The company reported a profit of ₹0.5 crore, a stark contrast to the loss of ₹1.64 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The topline revenue saw a robust increase of 30.33% year-over-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 32.23%, indicating fluctuations in performance.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased significantly by 31.06% quarter-over-quarter and 2.09% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to streamline operations.

In terms of operating income, ASI Industries reported a dramatic drop of 227.47% compared to the previous quarter, although it did see a 40.38% increase year-over-year, showcasing some resilience in its operational metrics.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.06, marking an impressive increase of 133.33% year-over-year, highlighting improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of market performance, ASI Industries has seen a -4.26% return over the last week, but it has rebounded impressively with an 81.78% return over the past six months and a remarkable 123.03% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹415.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹56.19 and a low of ₹18.15, indicating a volatile yet promising investment outlook.

ASI Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.31 34.4 -32.23% 17.89 +30.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.03 8.75 -31.06% 6.16 -2.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.14 1.15 -0.99% 1.19 -4.14% Total Operating Expense 26.25 32.09 -18.2% 22.82 +15.05% Operating Income -2.94 2.31 -227.47% -4.93 +40.38% Net Income Before Taxes 0.89 5.53 -83.9% -1.58 +156.23% Net Income 0.5 3.88 -87% -1.64 +130.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.43 -86.05% -0.18 +133.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.5Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹23.31Cr

