ASI Industries Q2 Results: Profit at ₹0.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 30.33% YoY

ASI Industries Q2 Results Live : ASI Industries declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround in its financial performance. The company reported a profit of ₹0.5 crore, a stark contrast to the loss of ₹1.64 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal year.
The topline revenue saw a robust increase of 30.33% year-over-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 32.23%, indicating fluctuations in performance.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased significantly by 31.06% quarter-over-quarter and 2.09% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to streamline operations.
In terms of operating income, ASI Industries reported a dramatic drop of 227.47% compared to the previous quarter, although it did see a 40.38% increase year-over-year, showcasing some resilience in its operational metrics.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.06, marking an impressive increase of 133.33% year-over-year, highlighting improved profitability on a per-share basis.
In terms of market performance, ASI Industries has seen a -4.26% return over the last week, but it has rebounded impressively with an 81.78% return over the past six months and a remarkable 123.03% year-to-date return.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹415.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹56.19 and a low of ₹18.15, indicating a volatile yet promising investment outlook.
ASI Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.31
|34.4
|-32.23%
|17.89
|+30.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.03
|8.75
|-31.06%
|6.16
|-2.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.14
|1.15
|-0.99%
|1.19
|-4.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.25
|32.09
|-18.2%
|22.82
|+15.05%
|Operating Income
|-2.94
|2.31
|-227.47%
|-4.93
|+40.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.89
|5.53
|-83.9%
|-1.58
|+156.23%
|Net Income
|0.5
|3.88
|-87%
|-1.64
|+130.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.43
|-86.05%
|-0.18
|+133.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.5Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹23.31Cr
