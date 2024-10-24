Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ASI Industries Q2 Results: Profit at 0.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 30.33% YoY

ASI Industries Q2 Results: Profit at ₹0.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 30.33% YoY

ASI Industries Q2 results: Revenue increased by 30.33% YoY & profit at 0.5Cr.

ASI Industries Q2 Results Live

ASI Industries Q2 Results Live : ASI Industries declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround in its financial performance. The company reported a profit of 0.5 crore, a stark contrast to the loss of 1.64 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal year.

The topline revenue saw a robust increase of 30.33% year-over-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 32.23%, indicating fluctuations in performance.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased significantly by 31.06% quarter-over-quarter and 2.09% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to streamline operations.

In terms of operating income, ASI Industries reported a dramatic drop of 227.47% compared to the previous quarter, although it did see a 40.38% increase year-over-year, showcasing some resilience in its operational metrics.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.06, marking an impressive increase of 133.33% year-over-year, highlighting improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of market performance, ASI Industries has seen a -4.26% return over the last week, but it has rebounded impressively with an 81.78% return over the past six months and a remarkable 123.03% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 415.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 56.19 and a low of 18.15, indicating a volatile yet promising investment outlook.

ASI Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.3134.4-32.23%17.89+30.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.038.75-31.06%6.16-2.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.141.15-0.99%1.19-4.14%
Total Operating Expense26.2532.09-18.2%22.82+15.05%
Operating Income-2.942.31-227.47%-4.93+40.38%
Net Income Before Taxes0.895.53-83.9%-1.58+156.23%
Net Income0.53.88-87%-1.64+130.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.43-86.05%-0.18+133.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.5Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹23.31Cr

