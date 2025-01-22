ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 21.07% YOY, profit at ₹12.18 crore and revenue at ₹49.24 crore

ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 7.68% YoY & profit increased by 21.07% YoY, profit at ₹ 12.18 crore and revenue at ₹ 49.24 crore

ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025:ASI Industries declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline growth of 7.68% and a profit increase of 21.07% year-over-year. The profit stood at ₹12.18 crore, while revenue reached ₹49.24 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw remarkable growth of 111.24%, and profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 2336%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 65.67% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11% year-over-year, highlighting the company's efforts to manage costs amidst growing revenue.

The operating income also displayed significant improvement, up by 554.76% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 24.26% year-over-year. This reflects ASI Industries' strong operational performance during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.35, marking a growth of 20.54% year-over-year. This positive trend is likely to enhance investor confidence in the company's future performance.

ASI Industries has delivered a return of 11.05% in the last week and a remarkable 76.97% return over the last six months, although it has seen a slight decline of -1.26% year-to-date.

Currently, ASI Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹453.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.89 and a low of ₹22.3, indicating a volatile but potentially rewarding investment landscape.

ASI Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.24 23.31 +111.24% 45.73 +7.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.99 6.03 +65.67% 9 +11% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.24 1.14 +8.77% 1.36 -8.82% Total Operating Expense 35.88 26.25 +36.69% 34.96 +2.63% Operating Income 13.37 -2.94 +554.76% 10.76 +24.26% Net Income Before Taxes 18.18 0.89 +1942.7% 14.27 +27.4% Net Income 12.18 0.5 +2336% 10.06 +21.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.35 0.06 +2150% 1.12 +20.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.18Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹49.24Cr

