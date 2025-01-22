ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 21.07% YOY, profit at ₹12.18 crore and revenue at ₹49.24 crore

ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025:ASI Industries declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline growth of 7.68% and a profit increase of 21.07% year-over-year. The profit stood at ₹12.18 crore, while revenue reached ₹49.24 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw remarkable growth of 111.24%, and profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 2336%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 65.67% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11% year-over-year, highlighting the company's efforts to manage costs amidst growing revenue.
ASI Industries Q3 Results
The operating income also displayed significant improvement, up by 554.76% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 24.26% year-over-year. This reflects ASI Industries' strong operational performance during the quarter.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.35, marking a growth of 20.54% year-over-year. This positive trend is likely to enhance investor confidence in the company's future performance.
ASI Industries has delivered a return of 11.05% in the last week and a remarkable 76.97% return over the last six months, although it has seen a slight decline of -1.26% year-to-date.
Currently, ASI Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹453.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.89 and a low of ₹22.3, indicating a volatile but potentially rewarding investment landscape.
ASI Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.24
|23.31
|+111.24%
|45.73
|+7.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.99
|6.03
|+65.67%
|9
|+11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.24
|1.14
|+8.77%
|1.36
|-8.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.88
|26.25
|+36.69%
|34.96
|+2.63%
|Operating Income
|13.37
|-2.94
|+554.76%
|10.76
|+24.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.18
|0.89
|+1942.7%
|14.27
|+27.4%
|Net Income
|12.18
|0.5
|+2336%
|10.06
|+21.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.35
|0.06
|+2150%
|1.12
|+20.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.18Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹49.24Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.