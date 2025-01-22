Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 21.07% YOY, profit at 12.18 crore and revenue at 49.24 crore

ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 21.07% YOY, profit at ₹12.18 crore and revenue at ₹49.24 crore

Livemint

ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 7.68% YoY & profit increased by 21.07% YoY, profit at 12.18 crore and revenue at 49.24 crore

ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

ASI Industries Q3 Results 2025:ASI Industries declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline growth of 7.68% and a profit increase of 21.07% year-over-year. The profit stood at 12.18 crore, while revenue reached 49.24 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw remarkable growth of 111.24%, and profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 2336%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 65.67% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11% year-over-year, highlighting the company's efforts to manage costs amidst growing revenue.

ASI Industries Q3 Results

The operating income also displayed significant improvement, up by 554.76% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 24.26% year-over-year. This reflects ASI Industries' strong operational performance during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.35, marking a growth of 20.54% year-over-year. This positive trend is likely to enhance investor confidence in the company's future performance.

ASI Industries has delivered a return of 11.05% in the last week and a remarkable 76.97% return over the last six months, although it has seen a slight decline of -1.26% year-to-date.

Currently, ASI Industries boasts a market capitalization of 453.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 65.89 and a low of 22.3, indicating a volatile but potentially rewarding investment landscape.

ASI Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.2423.31+111.24%45.73+7.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.996.03+65.67%9+11%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.241.14+8.77%1.36-8.82%
Total Operating Expense35.8826.25+36.69%34.96+2.63%
Operating Income13.37-2.94+554.76%10.76+24.26%
Net Income Before Taxes18.180.89+1942.7%14.27+27.4%
Net Income12.180.5+2336%10.06+21.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.350.06+2150%1.12+20.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹49.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.