Asian Paints Q1 net profit falls 67% to 219.6 cr

Asian Paints on Friday reported 67.32% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹219.61 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, due to complete washout of business in April.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹672.09 crore during April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 42.74% at ₹2,922.66 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹5,104.72 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

"After a complete washout in April 2020 due to extended Lockdown, the Decorative business segment witnessed improving business conditions over the next two months.

"Thus, while the quarter ended in a negative territory, the business registered a healthy double digit volume growth in the month of June’20 to end the quarter on a promising note," Asian Paints Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said.

Asian Paints total expenses stood at ₹2,649.71 crore in Q1 FY2020-21, down 36.38% from ₹4,165.19 crore.

Its revenue from Paints was at ₹2,870.57, down 42.55% during the quarter as against ₹4,996.88 crore.

Revenue from Home Improvement was at ₹52.09 crore compared to ₹107.84 crore last year.

"The other business segments in India including the two industrial coatings business and both the segments in the Home Improvement category also witnessed improving trends in June’20, albeit at a lower pace," Syngle said.

Asian Paints International business portfolio did well supported by favourable operating conditions in markets in Middle East and Africa, though key markets of Nepal and Bangladesh in Asia were impacted by the pandemic lockdowns, he added.

"Profitability across businesses was well supported by the softer raw material prices and the various cost control measures being actively pursued by the Management," Syngle said.

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd were on Friday closed at ₹1,710.95 on the BSE, down 0.95% from previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

