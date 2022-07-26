Asian Paints on Tuesday reported consolidated net profit at ₹1,036 crore, up over 80% as compared to ₹574 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue surged more than 54% to ₹8,607 crore as against ₹5,585 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company said that its volume growth registered during the quarter is one of the highest in the last six quarters.

