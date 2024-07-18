Asian Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 24.54% YOY

Asian Paints Q1 Results Live : Asian Paints declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 24.54% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.74% while the profit decreased by 6.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.78% q-o-q & increased by 23.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.02% q-o-q & decreased by 23.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.2 for Q1 which decreased by 24.55% Y-o-Y.
Asian Paints has delivered 2.39% return in the last 1 week, -9.78% return in the last 6 months, and -12.58% YTD return.
Currently, Asian Paints has a market cap of ₹285151.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3568 & ₹2670.1 respectively.
As of 18 Jul, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Asian Paints Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8969.73
|8730.76
|+2.74%
|9182.31
|-2.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|674.22
|614.17
|+9.78%
|545.68
|+23.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|227.7
|225.61
|+0.93%
|198.32
|+14.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|7503.66
|7265
|+3.29%
|7259.34
|+3.37%
|Operating Income
|1466.07
|1465.76
|+0.02%
|1922.97
|-23.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1603.62
|1624.09
|-1.26%
|2104.96
|-23.82%
|Net Income
|1169.98
|1256.72
|-6.9%
|1550.37
|-24.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.2
|13.1
|-6.87%
|16.17
|-24.55%