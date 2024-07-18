Hello User
Asian Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 24.54% YOY

Asian Paints Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.32% YoY & profit decreased by 24.54% YoY

Asian Paints Q1 Results Live

Asian Paints Q1 Results Live : Asian Paints declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 24.54% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.74% while the profit decreased by 6.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.78% q-o-q & increased by 23.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.02% q-o-q & decreased by 23.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.2 for Q1 which decreased by 24.55% Y-o-Y.

Asian Paints has delivered 2.39% return in the last 1 week, -9.78% return in the last 6 months, and -12.58% YTD return.

Currently, Asian Paints has a market cap of 285151.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3568 & 2670.1 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Asian Paints Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8969.738730.76+2.74%9182.31-2.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total674.22614.17+9.78%545.68+23.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization227.7225.61+0.93%198.32+14.81%
Total Operating Expense7503.667265+3.29%7259.34+3.37%
Operating Income1466.071465.76+0.02%1922.97-23.76%
Net Income Before Taxes1603.621624.09-1.26%2104.96-23.82%
Net Income1169.981256.72-6.9%1550.37-24.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.213.1-6.87%16.17-24.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1169.98Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹8969.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

