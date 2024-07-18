Asian Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 24.54% YOY

Asian Paints Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.32% YoY & profit decreased by 24.54% YoY

Asian Paints Q1 Results Live : Asian Paints declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 24.54% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.74% while the profit decreased by 6.9%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.78% q-o-q & increased by 23.56% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 0.02% q-o-q & decreased by 23.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.2 for Q1 which decreased by 24.55% Y-o-Y.

Asian Paints has delivered 2.39% return in the last 1 week, -9.78% return in the last 6 months, and -12.58% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Asian Paints has a market cap of ₹285151.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3568 & ₹2670.1 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jul, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Paints Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8969.73 8730.76 +2.74% 9182.31 -2.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 674.22 614.17 +9.78% 545.68 +23.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 227.7 225.61 +0.93% 198.32 +14.81% Total Operating Expense 7503.66 7265 +3.29% 7259.34 +3.37% Operating Income 1466.07 1465.76 +0.02% 1922.97 -23.76% Net Income Before Taxes 1603.62 1624.09 -1.26% 2104.96 -23.82% Net Income 1169.98 1256.72 -6.9% 1550.37 -24.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.2 13.1 -6.87% 16.17 -24.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1169.98Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹8969.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar