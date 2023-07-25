Asian Paints Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹1,575 crore; revenue growth at 6.6% YoY2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Asian Paints' consolidated revenue from operations during Q1FY24 rose 6.6% to ₹9,182.31 crore from ₹8,606.94 crore, YoY.
Asian Paints reported 52% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,574.84 crore in the first quarter ended June 2023. The company's net profit in the corresponding quarter last year was ₹1,036.03 crore.
