Asian Paints Q1 results: Net profit soars 161% to 574 cr

"This has been a resilient performance across all businesses despite the challenges posed by the second Covid wave across markets, which disrupted business continuity from the second fortnight of April 2021. We registered strong growths in April 2021 and a robust resounding rebound in June 2021, post May 2021 which was impacted in a big way. Steep inflation in raw material prices in the last quarter of previous financial year and again in this quarter saw gross margins impacted across all businesses despite the price increases taken to mitigate this pressure to an extent," added Syngle.