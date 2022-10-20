Asian Paints Q2 net profit rises 33%, to pay interim dividend1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 01:49 PM IST
- Asian Paints shares were trading about 2% lower at ₹3,152 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.
Asian Paints on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹803.8 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal, up about 33% as compared to ₹605 crore in the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose over 19% to ₹8,457 crore from ₹7,096 crore year-on-year (YoY).