Asian Paints on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 803.8 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal, up about 33% as compared to 605 crore in the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose over 19% to 8,457 crore from 7,096 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The board of the company has further approved the payment of interim dividend of 4.40 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. Record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, 1st November, 2022, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Thursday, 10th November, 2022. 

Shares of Asian Paints were trading about 2% lower at 3,152 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals. The stock is down about 8% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

