Asian Paints Q2 net profit rises 33%, to pay interim dividend

The board of the company has further approved the payment of interim dividend of ₹4.40 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. Record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, 1st November, 2022, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Thursday, 10th November, 2022.