Asian Paints Q2 result: Profit falls 42% YoY; board approves interim dividend of ₹4.25; key highlights

Asian Paints Q2 result: Asian Paints reported a 42.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for Q2FY25, totaling 694.64 crore, down from 1,205.42 crore. Revenue also fell by 5.3% YoY to 8,003.02 crore from 8,451.93 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated9 Nov 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Asian Paints Q2 result: Profit falls 42% YoY; board approves interim dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.25; key highlights
Asian Paints Q2 result: Profit falls 42% YoY; board approves interim dividend of ₹4.25; key highlights(Pixabay)

Asian Paints Q2 result: On Saturday, November 9, Asian Paints reported its September quarter (Q2FY25) financial results, which showed a nearly 42.4 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to 694.64 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company earned a profit of 1,205.42 crore.

Revenue from sales for the quarter under review also declined 5.3 per cent YoY to 8,003.02 crore from 8,451.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

’The paint industry faced a subdued demand environment during the quarter. Domestic Decorative coatings segment volumes declined marginally, while overall domestic coatings revenue declined by 5.5 per cent for the quarter, impacted by muted consumer sentiments and extended rains and floods in some parts of the country," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints.

Also Read | Gillette India surges 27% in 7 days on Q2 earnings boost, jumps 139% in 1.5 yrs

The company said its consolidated PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income, and exceptional items) (before the share in the profit of associates) decreased by 27.8 per cent to 1,239.5 crore from 1,716.2 crore.

PBDIT margin as the percentage to net sales declined to 15.5 per cent from 20.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"Operating margins were impacted by the price reductions taken last year, higher material prices and increased sales expenses. While we took price increases during the quarter, the full impact of the same should flow through only in the second half of the year," Syngle said.

"Soft demand conditions, product mix and material price inflation affected margins in Q2. We expect margins to recover in the coming quarters on the back of anticipated softening in material prices coupled with price increases implemented in the last few months. While demand conditions remain challenging, we continue to direct our efforts towards leveraging our brand strength, robust supply chain and distribution network to pursue growth,” said Syngle.

Meanwhile, the company announced an interim dividend of 4.25 per share for FY25. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, 19 November 2024, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Thursday, 28 November 2024.

Also Read | Tata Motors Q2 Results: Profit drop, challenging outlook among 5 key highlights

Key highlights

International Business

The company said the segment's sales decreased by 0.7 per cent to 769.5 crore in Q2 FY25 from 775 crore due to macroeconomic and currency devaluation in Ethiopia, Egypt, and Bangladesh.

In constant currency terms, sales increased by 8.7 per cent. The company said PBT in Q2FY25 was a loss of 21.5 crore as against a profit of 40.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Home Décor Business

Sales of the bath fittings business increased by 2.1 per cent to 83.1 crore from 81.4 crore. PBDIT's loss was 5.8 crore, compared to 2.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Kitchen business sales increased by 8.8 per cent to 105.3 crore from 96.8 crore. The business had a PBDIT loss of 0.1 crore in Q2FY25 as against a profit of 0.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sales at White Teak increased by 19.2 per cent to 31.1 crore, while those at Weatherseal increased by 4.8 per cent to 13.2 crore.

Industrial Business

APPPG sales increased by 6 per cent to 265.5 crore from 250.6 crore. PBT was 18.5 crore against 28.4 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

PPGAP sales increased by 5.9 per cent to 524.4 crore from 495.3 crore. PBT was 82.5 crore against 77.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAsian Paints Q2 result: Profit falls 42% YoY; board approves interim dividend of ₹4.25; key highlights

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.