Asian Paints Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit up 53.28%; company announces interim dividend
The consolidated revenue from operations came in flat at ₹8,478 crore in Q2FY24 as compared to ₹8,457.57 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year. In the preceding June quarter, the company posted revenue of ₹9,182 crore.
New Delhi: Asian Paints Ltd., India’s largest paints maker, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,205.4 crore for the fiscal second quarter (Q2 FY24), up 54% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹782.7 crore. Revenue rose 0.3% to ₹8,478.57 crore during the quarter ended September, it said in an exchange filing.