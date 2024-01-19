Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Asian Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.96% YoY

Asian Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 5.4% YoY & Profit Increased by 34.96% YoY

Asian Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live

Asian Paints declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.4% & the profit increased by 34.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.37% and the profit increased by 20.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.34% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.77% q-o-q & increased by 31.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.94% Y-o-Y.

Asian Paints has delivered -1.36% return in the last 1 week, -7.75% return in the last 6 months, and -4.71% YTD return.

Currently, Asian Paints has a market cap of 310,885.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3,568 & 2,685.85 respectively.

As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Asian Paints Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9103.098478.57+7.37%8636.74+5.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total570.22596.11-4.34%503.81+13.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization220.35208.72+5.57%214.05+2.94%
Total Operating Expense7267.356971.06+4.25%7239.36+0.39%
Operating Income1835.741507.51+21.77%1397.38+31.37%
Net Income Before Taxes1967.781650.94+19.19%1478.2+33.12%
Net Income1447.721205.42+20.1%1072.67+34.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.112.57+20.13%11.19+34.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1447.72Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹9103.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

