Asian Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.96% YoY

Asian Paints declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.4% & the profit increased by 34.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.37% and the profit increased by 20.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.34% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.77% q-o-q & increased by 31.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.94% Y-o-Y.
Asian Paints has delivered -1.36% return in the last 1 week, -7.75% return in the last 6 months, and -4.71% YTD return.
Currently, Asian Paints has a market cap of ₹310,885.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3,568 & ₹2,685.85 respectively.
As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
Asian Paints Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9103.09
|8478.57
|+7.37%
|8636.74
|+5.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|570.22
|596.11
|-4.34%
|503.81
|+13.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|220.35
|208.72
|+5.57%
|214.05
|+2.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|7267.35
|6971.06
|+4.25%
|7239.36
|+0.39%
|Operating Income
|1835.74
|1507.51
|+21.77%
|1397.38
|+31.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1967.78
|1650.94
|+19.19%
|1478.2
|+33.12%
|Net Income
|1447.72
|1205.42
|+20.1%
|1072.67
|+34.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.1
|12.57
|+20.13%
|11.19
|+34.94%
