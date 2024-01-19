Asian Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.96% YoY

Asian Paints declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.4% & the profit increased by 34.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.37% and the profit increased by 20.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.34% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.77% q-o-q & increased by 31.37% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹15.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.94% Y-o-Y.

Asian Paints has delivered -1.36% return in the last 1 week, -7.75% return in the last 6 months, and -4.71% YTD return.

Currently, Asian Paints has a market cap of ₹310,885.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3,568 & ₹2,685.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Asian Paints Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9103.09 8478.57 +7.37% 8636.74 +5.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 570.22 596.11 -4.34% 503.81 +13.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 220.35 208.72 +5.57% 214.05 +2.94% Total Operating Expense 7267.35 6971.06 +4.25% 7239.36 +0.39% Operating Income 1835.74 1507.51 +21.77% 1397.38 +31.37% Net Income Before Taxes 1967.78 1650.94 +19.19% 1478.2 +33.12% Net Income 1447.72 1205.42 +20.1% 1072.67 +34.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.1 12.57 +20.13% 11.19 +34.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1447.72Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹9103.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!