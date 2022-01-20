Asian Paints Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,015 crore for the December quarter, a fall of 18% from ₹1,238 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 26% to ₹8,527 crore for the reporting period as against ₹6,788 crore in the last year period.

On Thursday, Asian Paints scrip was down nearly 0.41% in afternoon deals, post the announcement of results, at ₹3,267 on NSE.

“The domestic Decorative business registered yet another strong double digit growth performance, five quarters in a row, with a 18% volume growth, on a strong base of the previous year. The Industrial Coatings business also registered a robust double digit revenue growth especially in the Protective Coatings segment," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints.

However, the automotive coatings business was impacted by the challenges facing the automotive sector. The home improvement business continued its streak of healthy growth and registered another solid performance, with a steady expansion trajectory across the country, Syngle further said.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹1,542 crore, down 14% year-on-year, while margins shrank to 18.6% as against ₹26.3% in the year-ago period.

Amit Syngle added, "The steep and unprecedented inflationary trend in raw material prices continued to impact the gross margins across businesses this quarter. Substantial price increases have been taken in November and December to mitigate this inflation impact, improving the margins on a sequential basis. We continue to work strongly in enhancing the value proposition for our customers across all business segments and thereby deliver sustained value creation for all our stakeholders."

