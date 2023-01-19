Asian Paints Q3 net profit rises 6%, misses estimates; shares lower2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- Shares of Asian Paints were trading over a per cent lower to ₹2,902 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals
Asian Paints on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,097 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), up over 6% from ₹1,031 crore in the year ago quarter. The profit was below estimates as muted demand offset the benefits from a correction in raw material costs. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of ₹1,160 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations rose about a per cent to ₹8,636 crore as compared to ₹8,527 crore year-on-year (YoY).