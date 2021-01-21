OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Asian Paints Q3 result: Profit jumps 62% to 1,265 crore
Asian Paints Q3 result: Profit jumps 62% to 1,265 crore

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 04:28 PM IST PTI

Revenue from operations for Oct-Dec quarter stood at 6,886.39 crore, up 25.43%, as against 5,490.11 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal

NEW DELHI : Asian Paints on Thursday reported a 62.28% jump in its consolidated profit to 1,265.35 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. 

The company had posted a profit of 779.71 crore during the same period of previous fiscal. 

Revenue from operations for October-December quarter stood at 6,886.39 crore, up 25.43%, as against 5,490.11 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, Asian Paints Ltd said in a regulatory filing. 

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints said demand conditions continued to exhibit a strong recovery across business segments, spread over most regions in the third quarter of this financial year. 

"The domestic decorative business delivered a powerful performance with more than 30 per cent volume growth led by a strong performance in premium and luxury portfolios. The Home Décor foray of Asian Paints got a big fillip from a strong performance of the Home Improvement business".

Syngle said the international business recorded a double-digit volume growth, strongly led by good growth in Asia and Middle East. 

"Profitability across businesses has been well supported by a good sales mix and some excellent work in cost optimization & sourcing measures pursued strongly through innovation programs," he added.

Shares of Asian Paints closed 0.62% higher at 2,714.65 apiece on BSE.

