Asian Paints Q3 result: Profit jumps 62% to 1,265 crore

Asian Paints Q3 result: Profit jumps 62% to ₹ 1,265 crore1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Revenue from operations for Oct-Dec quarter stood at ₹6,886.39 crore, up 25.43%, as against ₹5,490.11 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal
NEW DELHI : Asian Paints on Thursday reported a 62.28% jump in its consolidated profit to ₹1,265.35 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The company had posted a profit of ₹779.71 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations for October-December quarter stood at ₹6,886.39 crore, up 25.43%, as against ₹5,490.11 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, Asian Paints Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints said demand conditions continued to exhibit a strong recovery across business segments, spread over most regions in the third quarter of this financial year.
"The domestic decorative business delivered a powerful performance with more than 30 per cent volume growth led by a strong performance in premium and luxury portfolios. The Home Décor foray of Asian Paints got a big fillip from a strong performance of the Home Improvement business".
Syngle said the international business recorded a double-digit volume growth, strongly led by good growth in Asia and Middle East.
"Profitability across businesses has been well supported by a good sales mix and some excellent work in cost optimization & sourcing measures pursued strongly through innovation programs," he added.
Shares of Asian Paints closed 0.62% higher at ₹2,714.65 apiece on BSE.
