Asian Paints Q3 Results: Net profit rises 34% to ₹1,475 crore, revenue up 5% YoY
Asian Paints Q3 Results: The country's largest paint manufacturing company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 5.4 per cent at ₹9,104 crore, compared to ₹8,636.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.
