Asian Paints' consolidated net profit for the March quarter jumped by 84.5% to ₹852.13 crores as compared to ₹461.89 crore in the previous corresponding period. The company's revenue from operations rose 43.5% to ₹6,651 crore against ₹4,365.4 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The company’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹14.5 per share for the financial year ended March.

''The domestic Decorative business delivered a stellar performance registering a 48% volume growth in the quarter, led by a robust growth in the premium and luxury product range,'' said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints Ltd.

''The huge inflationary trend in raw material prices has been worrying, however, its impact on profitability has been negated with some path-breaking work on sourcing and cost optimization. The current business environment is unprecedented, and we would continue to strongly engage with all our stakeholders taking all necessary measures to tackle this uncertainty,'' added Syngle.

''We have seen a very strong quarter aided by good demand across rural and urban areas at the country level. On the heels of a healthy Q2 and Q3 recovery, this quarter saw exceptional growth across businesses and consumer segments. This quarter the performance has been outstanding, discounting even the slightly lower base last year same quarter,'' he said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.