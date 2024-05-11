Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.83% YOY

Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.64% YoY & profit increased by 1.83% YoY

Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : Asian Paints announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.64% year-over-year, while profit saw an increase of 1.83% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 4.09% in revenue and a decrease of 13.19% in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant rise of 7.71% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 17.65% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 20.15% quarter-over-quarter and 9.52% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹13.1, marking a 0.28% increase year-over-year.

Asian Paints witnessed negative returns of -8.92% in the last week, -12.02% in the last 6 months, and -20.35% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹259855.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3568 & ₹2703.8 respectively.

Analysts covering Asian Paints have varied recommendations, with 5 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 10 analysts recommending a Sell, 11 analysts opting for a Hold, 7 analysts advising a Buy, and 2 analysts advocating a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Asian Paints declared a final dividend of ₹28.15 with an ex-dividend date set for 11 Jun, 2024.

Asian Paints Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8730.76 9103.09 -4.09% 8787.34 -0.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 614.17 570.22 +7.71% 522.04 +17.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 225.61 220.35 +2.39% 220.17 +2.47% Total Operating Expense 7265 7267.35 -0.03% 7167.41 +1.36% Operating Income 1465.76 1835.74 -20.15% 1619.93 -9.52% Net Income Before Taxes 1624.09 1967.78 -17.47% 1709.85 -5.02% Net Income 1256.72 1447.72 -13.19% 1234.14 +1.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.1 15.1 -13.25% 13.06 +0.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1256.72Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹8730.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!