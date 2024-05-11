Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.83% YOY

Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : Asian Paints announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.64% year-over-year, while profit saw an increase of 1.83% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 4.09% in revenue and a decrease of 13.19% in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant rise of 7.71% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 17.65% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, dropping by 20.15% quarter-over-quarter and 9.52% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹13.1, marking a 0.28% increase year-over-year.
Asian Paints witnessed negative returns of -8.92% in the last week, -12.02% in the last 6 months, and -20.35% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹259855.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3568 & ₹2703.8 respectively.
Analysts covering Asian Paints have varied recommendations, with 5 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 10 analysts recommending a Sell, 11 analysts opting for a Hold, 7 analysts advising a Buy, and 2 analysts advocating a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock.
Additionally, Asian Paints declared a final dividend of ₹28.15 with an ex-dividend date set for 11 Jun, 2024.
Asian Paints Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8730.76
|9103.09
|-4.09%
|8787.34
|-0.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|614.17
|570.22
|+7.71%
|522.04
|+17.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|225.61
|220.35
|+2.39%
|220.17
|+2.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|7265
|7267.35
|-0.03%
|7167.41
|+1.36%
|Operating Income
|1465.76
|1835.74
|-20.15%
|1619.93
|-9.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1624.09
|1967.78
|-17.47%
|1709.85
|-5.02%
|Net Income
|1256.72
|1447.72
|-13.19%
|1234.14
|+1.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.1
|15.1
|-13.25%
|13.06
|+0.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1256.72Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹8730.76Cr
