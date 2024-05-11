Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.83% YOY

Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.83% YOY

Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.64% YoY & profit increased by 1.83% YoY

Asian Paints Q4 Results Live : Asian Paints announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.64% year-over-year, while profit saw an increase of 1.83% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 4.09% in revenue and a decrease of 13.19% in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant rise of 7.71% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 17.65% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 20.15% quarter-over-quarter and 9.52% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 13.1, marking a 0.28% increase year-over-year.

Asian Paints witnessed negative returns of -8.92% in the last week, -12.02% in the last 6 months, and -20.35% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 259855.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 3568 & 2703.8 respectively.

Analysts covering Asian Paints have varied recommendations, with 5 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 10 analysts recommending a Sell, 11 analysts opting for a Hold, 7 analysts advising a Buy, and 2 analysts advocating a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Additionally, Asian Paints declared a final dividend of 28.15 with an ex-dividend date set for 11 Jun, 2024.

Asian Paints Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8730.769103.09-4.09%8787.34-0.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total614.17570.22+7.71%522.04+17.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization225.61220.35+2.39%220.17+2.47%
Total Operating Expense72657267.35-0.03%7167.41+1.36%
Operating Income1465.761835.74-20.15%1619.93-9.52%
Net Income Before Taxes1624.091967.78-17.47%1709.85-5.02%
Net Income1256.721447.72-13.19%1234.14+1.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.115.1-13.25%13.06+0.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1256.72Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹8730.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

