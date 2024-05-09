Asian Paints Q4 Results: Asian Paints announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday, May 9, reporting a rise of 1.3 per cent in its net profit at ₹1,275 crore, compared to ₹1,258.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped marginally by 0.6 per cent to ₹8,730.8 crore compared to ₹8,787.3 crore in the year ago period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Asian Paints were last trading 4.59 per cent lower at ₹2,713.70 apiece on the BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!