Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Asian Paints Q4 Results: Net profit up 1.3% to ₹1,275 crore, revenue drops marginally; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

Asian Paints Q4 Results: Net profit dropped 1.3 per cent to 1,275 crore in the March quarter

Asian Paints Q4 Results: Asian Paints announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday, May 9, reporting a rise of 1.3 per cent in its net profit at 1,275 crore, compared to 1,258.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped marginally by 0.6 per cent to 8,730.8 crore compared to 8,787.3 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Asian Paints were last trading 4.59 per cent lower at 2,713.70 apiece on the BSE.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
