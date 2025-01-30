ASK Automative Q3 Results 2025:On 29 Jan, 2025, ASK Automative announced their Q3 results, revealing a significant growth in profitability and revenue. The company reported a profit increase of 31.94% year-over-year, reaching ₹65.89 crore, while revenue surged by 20.15% to ₹915.1 crore.

Despite the impressive yearly growth, the company faced challenges in comparison to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 6.03% and profit decreasing by 2.07%. Additionally, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.42% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 8.89% year-over-year.

ASK Automative Q3 Results

The operating income also saw a decrease of 7.45% quarter-over-quarter, although it rose by 42.09% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 came in at ₹3.34, reflecting a 32.02% increase from the previous year.

ASK Automative has delivered a -0.33% return over the last week, a 10.6% return in the past six months, and a -7.75% year-to-date return. As of now, the company holds a market cap of ₹8648.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹508.95 and a low of ₹240.1.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, all two analysts covering ASK Automative have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation reflects optimistic growth prospects for the company.

ASK Automative Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 915.1 973.86 -6.03% 761.66 +20.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.75 48.44 -1.42% 43.85 +8.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.58 21.56 +4.73% 18.11 +24.68% Total Operating Expense 826.99 878.66 -5.88% 699.65 +18.2% Operating Income 88.11 95.2 -7.45% 62.01 +42.09% Net Income Before Taxes 85.91 89.49 -4% 65.54 +31.08% Net Income 65.89 67.28 -2.07% 49.94 +31.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.34 3.41 -2.05% 2.53 +32.02%