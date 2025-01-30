ASK Automative Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.94% YOY, profit at ₹65.89 crore and revenue at ₹915.1 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
ASK Automative Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

ASK Automative Q3 Results 2025:On 29 Jan, 2025, ASK Automative announced their Q3 results, revealing a significant growth in profitability and revenue. The company reported a profit increase of 31.94% year-over-year, reaching 65.89 crore, while revenue surged by 20.15% to 915.1 crore.

Despite the impressive yearly growth, the company faced challenges in comparison to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 6.03% and profit decreasing by 2.07%. Additionally, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.42% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 8.89% year-over-year.

ASK Automative Q3 Results

The operating income also saw a decrease of 7.45% quarter-over-quarter, although it rose by 42.09% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 came in at 3.34, reflecting a 32.02% increase from the previous year.

ASK Automative has delivered a -0.33% return over the last week, a 10.6% return in the past six months, and a -7.75% year-to-date return. As of now, the company holds a market cap of 8648.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 508.95 and a low of 240.1.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, all two analysts covering ASK Automative have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation reflects optimistic growth prospects for the company.

ASK Automative Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue915.1973.86-6.03%761.66+20.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.7548.44-1.42%43.85+8.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.5821.56+4.73%18.11+24.68%
Total Operating Expense826.99878.66-5.88%699.65+18.2%
Operating Income88.1195.2-7.45%62.01+42.09%
Net Income Before Taxes85.9189.49-4%65.54+31.08%
Net Income65.8967.28-2.07%49.94+31.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.343.41-2.05%2.53+32.02%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹65.89Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹915.1Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
