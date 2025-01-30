ASK Automative Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.94% YOY, profit at ₹65.89 crore and revenue at ₹915.1 crore

ASK Automative Q3 Results 2025:On 29 Jan, 2025, ASK Automative announced their Q3 results, revealing a significant growth in profitability and revenue. The company reported a profit increase of 31.94% year-over-year, reaching ₹65.89 crore, while revenue surged by 20.15% to ₹915.1 crore.
Despite the impressive yearly growth, the company faced challenges in comparison to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 6.03% and profit decreasing by 2.07%. Additionally, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.42% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 8.89% year-over-year.
The operating income also saw a decrease of 7.45% quarter-over-quarter, although it rose by 42.09% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 came in at ₹3.34, reflecting a 32.02% increase from the previous year.
ASK Automative has delivered a -0.33% return over the last week, a 10.6% return in the past six months, and a -7.75% year-to-date return. As of now, the company holds a market cap of ₹8648.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹508.95 and a low of ₹240.1.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, all two analysts covering ASK Automative have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation reflects optimistic growth prospects for the company.
ASK Automative Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|915.1
|973.86
|-6.03%
|761.66
|+20.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.75
|48.44
|-1.42%
|43.85
|+8.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.58
|21.56
|+4.73%
|18.11
|+24.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|826.99
|878.66
|-5.88%
|699.65
|+18.2%
|Operating Income
|88.11
|95.2
|-7.45%
|62.01
|+42.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|85.91
|89.49
|-4%
|65.54
|+31.08%
|Net Income
|65.89
|67.28
|-2.07%
|49.94
|+31.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.34
|3.41
|-2.05%
|2.53
|+32.02%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹65.89Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹915.1Cr