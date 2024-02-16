Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ASM Technologies Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.91% YoY & loss at 0.21Cr

ASM Technologies Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.91% YoY & loss at 0.21Cr

Livemint

ASM Technologies Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.91% YoY & loss at 0.21Cr

ASM Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

ASM Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.91% & the loss came at 0.21cr. It is noteworthy that ASM Technologies had declared a profit of 2.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 4.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 147.19% q-o-q & decreased by 178.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.65 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 128.83% Y-o-Y.

ASM Technologies has delivered a 37.41% return in the last 1 week, 55.93% return in the last 6 months, and 59.9% YTD return.

Currently, ASM Technologies has a market cap of 804.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 795 & 355.05 respectively.

ASM Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55.7250.39+10.59%54.14+2.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.233.32+8.62%34.71+4.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.892.89+0.24%2.25+28.63%
Total Operating Expense58.151.35+13.15%51.12+13.64%
Operating Income-2.38-0.96-147.19%3.02-178.77%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.91-3.26-20.04%3.98-198.27%
Net Income-0.21-1.74+88.12%2.48-108.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.65-2.48+73.79%2.25-128.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.21Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹55.72Cr

