ASM Technologies Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.91% YoY & loss at 0.21Cr

ASM Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.91% & the loss came at ₹0.21cr. It is noteworthy that ASM Technologies had declared a profit of ₹2.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 4.27% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 147.19% q-o-q & decreased by 178.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.65 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 128.83% Y-o-Y.

ASM Technologies has delivered a 37.41% return in the last 1 week, 55.93% return in the last 6 months, and 59.9% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, ASM Technologies has a market cap of ₹804.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹795 & ₹355.05 respectively.

ASM Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55.72 50.39 +10.59% 54.14 +2.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.2 33.32 +8.62% 34.71 +4.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.89 2.89 +0.24% 2.25 +28.63% Total Operating Expense 58.1 51.35 +13.15% 51.12 +13.64% Operating Income -2.38 -0.96 -147.19% 3.02 -178.77% Net Income Before Taxes -3.91 -3.26 -20.04% 3.98 -198.27% Net Income -0.21 -1.74 +88.12% 2.48 -108.35% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.65 -2.48 +73.79% 2.25 -128.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹55.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!