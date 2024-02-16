ASM Technologies Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.91% YoY & loss at 0.21Cr

ASM Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.91% & the loss came at ₹0.21cr. It is noteworthy that ASM Technologies had declared a profit of ₹2.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 4.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 147.19% q-o-q & decreased by 178.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.65 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 128.83% Y-o-Y.
ASM Technologies has delivered a 37.41% return in the last 1 week, 55.93% return in the last 6 months, and 59.9% YTD return.
Currently, ASM Technologies has a market cap of ₹804.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹795 & ₹355.05 respectively.
ASM Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55.72
|50.39
|+10.59%
|54.14
|+2.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.2
|33.32
|+8.62%
|34.71
|+4.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.89
|2.89
|+0.24%
|2.25
|+28.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|58.1
|51.35
|+13.15%
|51.12
|+13.64%
|Operating Income
|-2.38
|-0.96
|-147.19%
|3.02
|-178.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.91
|-3.26
|-20.04%
|3.98
|-198.27%
|Net Income
|-0.21
|-1.74
|+88.12%
|2.48
|-108.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.65
|-2.48
|+73.79%
|2.25
|-128.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹55.72Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!