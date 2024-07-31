Astec Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 384.77% YOY

Astec Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : Astec Lifesciences announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue and a substantial increase in losses compared to the same period last year.
The company's topline decreased by 51.44% YoY, while the loss surged by 384.77% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 54.88% and losses increased by a staggering 3978.92%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 10.52% q-o-q and 5.53% Y-o-Y. Operating income took a hit, down by 1599.82% q-o-q and 787.87% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-20.26, marking a decrease of 384.69% Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Astec Lifesciences delivered -0.35% in the last week, 24.74% in the last 6 months, and 12.6% YTD.
As of now, Astec Lifesciences commands a market capitalization of ₹2418.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1490 and ₹825.05 respectively.
Astec Lifesciences Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|69.37
|153.75
|-54.88%
|142.85
|-51.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.23
|14.69
|+10.52%
|15.38
|+5.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.27
|9.01
|+2.87%
|9.39
|-1.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|124.89
|150.05
|-16.76%
|149.1
|-16.24%
|Operating Income
|-55.52
|3.7
|-1599.82%
|-6.25
|-787.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-61.64
|-0.93
|-6556.52%
|-11.01
|-460.01%
|Net Income
|-39.72
|-0.97
|-3978.92%
|-8.19
|-384.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-20.26
|-0.5
|-3952%
|-4.18
|-384.69%
