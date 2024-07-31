Astec Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 384.77% YOY

Astec Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : Astec Lifesciences announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue and a substantial increase in losses compared to the same period last year.

The company's topline decreased by 51.44% YoY, while the loss surged by 384.77% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 54.88% and losses increased by a staggering 3978.92%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 10.52% q-o-q and 5.53% Y-o-Y. Operating income took a hit, down by 1599.82% q-o-q and 787.87% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-20.26, marking a decrease of 384.69% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Astec Lifesciences delivered -0.35% in the last week, 24.74% in the last 6 months, and 12.6% YTD.

As of now, Astec Lifesciences commands a market capitalization of ₹2418.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1490 and ₹825.05 respectively.

Astec Lifesciences Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 69.37 153.75 -54.88% 142.85 -51.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.23 14.69 +10.52% 15.38 +5.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.27 9.01 +2.87% 9.39 -1.28% Total Operating Expense 124.89 150.05 -16.76% 149.1 -16.24% Operating Income -55.52 3.7 -1599.82% -6.25 -787.87% Net Income Before Taxes -61.64 -0.93 -6556.52% -11.01 -460.01% Net Income -39.72 -0.97 -3978.92% -8.19 -384.77% Diluted Normalized EPS -20.26 -0.5 -3952% -4.18 -384.69%