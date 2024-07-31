Astec Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 384.77% YOY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Astec Lifesciences Q1 Results Live : Astec Lifesciences announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue and a substantial increase in losses compared to the same period last year.

The company's topline decreased by 51.44% YoY, while the loss surged by 384.77% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 54.88% and losses increased by a staggering 3978.92%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 10.52% q-o-q and 5.53% Y-o-Y. Operating income took a hit, down by 1599.82% q-o-q and 787.87% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -20.26, marking a decrease of 384.69% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Astec Lifesciences delivered -0.35% in the last week, 24.74% in the last 6 months, and 12.6% YTD.

As of now, Astec Lifesciences commands a market capitalization of 2418.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1490 and 825.05 respectively.

Astec Lifesciences Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue69.37153.75-54.88%142.85-51.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.2314.69+10.52%15.38+5.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.279.01+2.87%9.39-1.28%
Total Operating Expense124.89150.05-16.76%149.1-16.24%
Operating Income-55.523.7-1599.82%-6.25-787.87%
Net Income Before Taxes-61.64-0.93-6556.52%-11.01-460.01%
Net Income-39.72-0.97-3978.92%-8.19-384.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS-20.26-0.5-3952%-4.18-384.69%
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
