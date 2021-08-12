Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY22 consolidated revenue up 36% YoY

Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY22 consolidated revenue up 36% YoY

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder, Aster DM Healthcare.
1 min read . 03:28 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • To existing 3,757 beds in India, an addition of 411 beds is being planned in the next 18 months, with 60 beds being planned in Kolhapur, 276 in Bengaluru and 75 beds Kottakkal

NEW DELHI: Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday said revenue from its India operations rose 84% year-on-year to Rs550 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY22), while consolidated revenue increased 36% to Rs2,372 crore.

EBITDA (excluding other income) rose 97% year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs281 crore, while PAT was at Rs44 crore compared to a loss of Rs83 crore in same period a year ago.

"We start the new financial year 2022 with a more positive sentiment and hope. The pandemic gradually seems to be coming under control. While we do see some of the new variants and few more lockdowns effected in India and other parts of the world in Q1 FY 22, we today feel lot more confident and sincerely hope that the worst is behind us," Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said.

Moopen said that the vaccination drives happening at record pace across the globe has brought down the mortality rate.

"The focus going forward as a strategy is to expand capacity in India. To the existing capacity of 3,757 beds in India, an addition of 411 beds is being planned in the next 18 months with expansion of 60 beds in Kolhapur to the existing facility, 276 beds being added in Bengaluru and 75 beds will be added in Kottakkal, Moopen said.

"We continue to actively expand Aster Labs and our pharmacy distribution network in India, in line with our strategy to have wider presence with an asset light model along with focus on digitisation," Moopen added.

