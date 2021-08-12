Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY22 consolidated revenue up 36% YoY

"We start the new financial year 2022 with a more positive sentiment and hope. The pandemic gradually seems to be coming under control. While we do see some of the new variants and few more lockdowns effected in India and other parts of the world in Q1 FY 22, we today feel lot more confident and sincerely hope that the worst is behind us," Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said.