Aster DM Healthcare Q2 FY24 results: loss at 30.79Cr, Revenue increased by 17.77% YoY

Livemint

Aster DM Healthcare Q2 FY24 Results

Aster DM Healthcare declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 17.77% & the loss came at 30.79cr.

It is noteworthy that Aster DM Healthcare had declared a profit of 46.21cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.58% q-o-q & increased by 13.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.91% q-o-q & decreased by 26.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.09 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 89.71% Y-o-Y.

Aster DM Healthcare has delivered 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 34% return in the last 6 months, and 47.86% YTD return.

Currently, Aster DM Healthcare has a market cap of 16997.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 371.25 & 201.3 respectively.

As of 16 Nov, 2023, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Aster DM Healthcare Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3316.633215.37+3.15%2816.3+17.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1129.891090.8+3.58%995.26+13.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization227.16217.46+4.46%189.37+19.96%
Total Operating Expense3221.143045.12+5.78%2686.76+19.89%
Operating Income95.49170.25-43.91%129.54-26.29%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.1673.25-107.04%70.64-107.3%
Net Income-30.794.9-728.37%46.21-166.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.090.1-5.1%0.92-89.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-30.79Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3316.63Cr

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 02:16 AM IST
