Aster DM Healthcare Q2 FY24 results: loss at 30.79Cr, Revenue increased by 17.77% YoY

Aster DM Healthcare declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 17.77% & the loss came at ₹30.79cr.
It is noteworthy that Aster DM Healthcare had declared a profit of ₹46.21cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.58% q-o-q & increased by 13.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 43.91% q-o-q & decreased by 26.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.09 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 89.71% Y-o-Y.
Aster DM Healthcare has delivered 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 34% return in the last 6 months, and 47.86% YTD return.
Currently, Aster DM Healthcare has a market cap of ₹16997.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹371.25 & ₹201.3 respectively.
As of 16 Nov, 2023, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Aster DM Healthcare Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3316.63
|3215.37
|+3.15%
|2816.3
|+17.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1129.89
|1090.8
|+3.58%
|995.26
|+13.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|227.16
|217.46
|+4.46%
|189.37
|+19.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|3221.14
|3045.12
|+5.78%
|2686.76
|+19.89%
|Operating Income
|95.49
|170.25
|-43.91%
|129.54
|-26.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.16
|73.25
|-107.04%
|70.64
|-107.3%
|Net Income
|-30.79
|4.9
|-728.37%
|46.21
|-166.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.09
|0.1
|-5.1%
|0.92
|-89.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-30.79Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3316.63Cr
