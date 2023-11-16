Aster DM Healthcare Q2 FY24 results: loss at 30.79Cr, Revenue increased by 17.77% YoY

Aster DM Healthcare declared their Q2 FY24 results with a revenue increase of 17.77% YoY. However, they reported a loss of ₹30.79Cr. The company's operating income and EPS also declined.

It is noteworthy that Aster DM Healthcare had declared a profit of ₹46.21cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.58% q-o-q & increased by 13.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.91% q-o-q & decreased by 26.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.09 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 89.71% Y-o-Y.

Aster DM Healthcare has delivered 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 34% return in the last 6 months, and 47.86% YTD return.

Currently, Aster DM Healthcare has a market cap of ₹16997.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹371.25 & ₹201.3 respectively.

As of 16 Nov, 2023, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Aster DM Healthcare Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3316.63 3215.37 +3.15% 2816.3 +17.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1129.89 1090.8 +3.58% 995.26 +13.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 227.16 217.46 +4.46% 189.37 +19.96% Total Operating Expense 3221.14 3045.12 +5.78% 2686.76 +19.89% Operating Income 95.49 170.25 -43.91% 129.54 -26.29% Net Income Before Taxes -5.16 73.25 -107.04% 70.64 -107.3% Net Income -30.79 4.9 -728.37% 46.21 -166.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.09 0.1 -5.1% 0.92 -89.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-30.79Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3316.63Cr

