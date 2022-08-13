Aster Healthcare Q1 consolidated revenue up 12% at 2,662 crore

“We have two of our new hospitals ready for operation- Aster Sharjah, which has 101 beds the soft launch of which happened during Q1 and Aster Royal at Oman with 145 beds. We are excited to get them operational in quarter 2 of this year as we expand our footprint in GCC. Our new initiatives in digital expansion continue along the planned lines. We did successful launch of our Digital App in GCC which shall be made available in India soon," said Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare.

