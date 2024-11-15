Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 26.62% YOY, profit at ₹38.43 crore and revenue at ₹408 crore

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024:Astrazeneca Pharma India declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 13, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a decline in profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at ₹408 crore, reflecting a 31.16% year-over-year growth, while profit decreased by 26.62% year-over-year to ₹38.43 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Astrazeneca Pharma India saw a revenue growth of 5.28% and a remarkable profit increase of 425.95%. However, the increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 18.21% quarter-on-quarter and 12.86% year-over-year, contributed to the profit decline.

The operating income demonstrated a substantial improvement, increasing by 284.62% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a decline of 34.06% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were reported at ₹15.37, down by 5.48% from the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered a -9.92% return in the last week, but has shown a positive trend with a 19.83% return over the past six months and a 22.55% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹16,932.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8,139 and a low of ₹4,600.7.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 408 387.52 +5.28% 311.07 +31.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.57 78.31 +18.21% 82.02 +12.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.32 3.91 +138.36% 3.67 +153.68% Total Operating Expense 364.8 410.92 -11.22% 245.56 +48.56% Operating Income 43.2 -23.4 +284.62% 65.51 -34.06% Net Income Before Taxes 51.03 -15.16 +436.61% 73.38 -30.46% Net Income 38.43 -11.79 +425.95% 52.37 -26.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.37 10.26 +49.83% 16.26 -5.48%