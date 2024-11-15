Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 26.62% YOY, profit at ₹38.43 crore and revenue at ₹408 crore

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 31.16% YoY & profit decreased by 26.62% YoY, profit at 38.43 crore and revenue at 408 crore

Published15 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024:Astrazeneca Pharma India declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 13, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a decline in profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at 408 crore, reflecting a 31.16% year-over-year growth, while profit decreased by 26.62% year-over-year to 38.43 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Astrazeneca Pharma India saw a revenue growth of 5.28% and a remarkable profit increase of 425.95%. However, the increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 18.21% quarter-on-quarter and 12.86% year-over-year, contributed to the profit decline.

The operating income demonstrated a substantial improvement, increasing by 284.62% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a decline of 34.06% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were reported at 15.37, down by 5.48% from the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered a -9.92% return in the last week, but has shown a positive trend with a 19.83% return over the past six months and a 22.55% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 16,932.38 crore, with a 52-week high of 8,139 and a low of 4,600.7.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue408387.52+5.28%311.07+31.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.5778.31+18.21%82.02+12.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.323.91+138.36%3.67+153.68%
Total Operating Expense364.8410.92-11.22%245.56+48.56%
Operating Income43.2-23.4+284.62%65.51-34.06%
Net Income Before Taxes51.03-15.16+436.61%73.38-30.46%
Net Income38.43-11.79+425.95%52.37-26.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.3710.26+49.83%16.26-5.48%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAstrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 26.62% YOY, profit at ₹38.43 crore and revenue at ₹408 crore

