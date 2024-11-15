Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 26.62% YOY, profit at ₹38.43 crore and revenue at ₹408 crore

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q2 Results 2024:Astrazeneca Pharma India declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 13, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a decline in profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at ₹408 crore, reflecting a 31.16% year-over-year growth, while profit decreased by 26.62% year-over-year to ₹38.43 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Astrazeneca Pharma India saw a revenue growth of 5.28% and a remarkable profit increase of 425.95%. However, the increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 18.21% quarter-on-quarter and 12.86% year-over-year, contributed to the profit decline.
The operating income demonstrated a substantial improvement, increasing by 284.62% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a decline of 34.06% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were reported at ₹15.37, down by 5.48% from the previous year.
In terms of stock performance, Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered a -9.92% return in the last week, but has shown a positive trend with a 19.83% return over the past six months and a 22.55% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹16,932.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8,139 and a low of ₹4,600.7.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|408
|387.52
|+5.28%
|311.07
|+31.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.57
|78.31
|+18.21%
|82.02
|+12.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.32
|3.91
|+138.36%
|3.67
|+153.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|364.8
|410.92
|-11.22%
|245.56
|+48.56%
|Operating Income
|43.2
|-23.4
|+284.62%
|65.51
|-34.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|51.03
|-15.16
|+436.61%
|73.38
|-30.46%
|Net Income
|38.43
|-11.79
|+425.95%
|52.37
|-26.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.37
|10.26
|+49.83%
|16.26
|-5.48%
