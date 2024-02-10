Astrazeneca Pharma India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 46.08% YOY

Astrazeneca Pharma India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.41% & the profit decreased by 46.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.7% and the profit decreased by 69.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.62% q-o-q & increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 82.67% q-o-q & decreased by 65.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 46.08% Y-o-Y.
Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered 1.11% return in the last 1 week, 68.8% return in the last 6 months, and 18.88% YTD return.
Currently, Astrazeneca Pharma India has a market cap of ₹16424.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7220.95 & ₹3098 respectively.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|305.79
|311.07
|-1.7%
|249.81
|+22.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|91.56
|82.02
|+11.62%
|83.93
|+9.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.7
|3.67
|+0.84%
|4.13
|-10.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|294.44
|245.56
|+19.9%
|217.35
|+35.47%
|Operating Income
|11.35
|65.51
|-82.67%
|32.46
|-65.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.4
|73.38
|-72.2%
|39.46
|-48.3%
|Net Income
|15.8
|52.37
|-69.83%
|29.3
|-46.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.32
|16.26
|-61.13%
|11.72
|-46.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹305.79Cr
