Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Astrazeneca Pharma India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 46.08% YOY

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 46.08% YOY

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.41% YoY & profit decreased by 46.08% YoY

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Astrazeneca Pharma India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.41% & the profit decreased by 46.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.7% and the profit decreased by 69.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.62% q-o-q & increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 82.67% q-o-q & decreased by 65.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 46.08% Y-o-Y.

Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered 1.11% return in the last 1 week, 68.8% return in the last 6 months, and 18.88% YTD return.

Currently, Astrazeneca Pharma India has a market cap of 16424.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 7220.95 & 3098 respectively.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue305.79311.07-1.7%249.81+22.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total91.5682.02+11.62%83.93+9.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.73.67+0.84%4.13-10.35%
Total Operating Expense294.44245.56+19.9%217.35+35.47%
Operating Income11.3565.51-82.67%32.46-65.02%
Net Income Before Taxes20.473.38-72.2%39.46-48.3%
Net Income15.852.37-69.83%29.3-46.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.3216.26-61.13%11.72-46.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹305.79Cr

