Astrazeneca Pharma India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 46.08% YOY

Astrazeneca Pharma India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.41% & the profit decreased by 46.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.7% and the profit decreased by 69.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.62% q-o-q & increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 82.67% q-o-q & decreased by 65.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 46.08% Y-o-Y.

Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered 1.11% return in the last 1 week, 68.8% return in the last 6 months, and 18.88% YTD return.

Currently, Astrazeneca Pharma India has a market cap of ₹16424.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7220.95 & ₹3098 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 305.79 311.07 -1.7% 249.81 +22.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 91.56 82.02 +11.62% 83.93 +9.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.7 3.67 +0.84% 4.13 -10.35% Total Operating Expense 294.44 245.56 +19.9% 217.35 +35.47% Operating Income 11.35 65.51 -82.67% 32.46 -65.02% Net Income Before Taxes 20.4 73.38 -72.2% 39.46 -48.3% Net Income 15.8 52.37 -69.83% 29.3 -46.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.32 16.26 -61.13% 11.72 -46.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹305.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!