Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Astrazeneca Pharma India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 128.61% YOY

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 128.61% YOY

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.6% YoY & profit increased by 128.61% YoY

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q4 Results Live : Astrazeneca Pharma India declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.6% & the profit increased by 128.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.31% and the profit increased by 149.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.02% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 301.92% q-o-q & increased by 196.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.79 for Q4 which decreased by 16.21% Y-o-Y.

Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered 11.76% return in the last 1 week, 36.22% return in last 6 months and 16.94% YTD return.

Currently the Astrazeneca Pharma India has a market cap of 16157.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7220.95 & 3241.6 respectively.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue383.2305.79+25.31%284.7+34.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.391.56-9.02%81.06+2.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.763.7+1.61%4.25-11.41%
Total Operating Expense337.57294.44+14.65%269.34+25.33%
Operating Income45.6311.35+301.92%15.36+196.96%
Net Income Before Taxes54.3520.4+166.45%23.28+133.53%
Net Income39.4815.8+149.84%17.27+128.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.796.32+149.84%18.84-16.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹39.48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹383.2Cr

