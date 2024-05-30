Astrazeneca Pharma India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 128.61% YOY

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q4 Results Live : Astrazeneca Pharma India declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.6% & the profit increased by 128.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.31% and the profit increased by 149.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.02% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 301.92% q-o-q & increased by 196.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.79 for Q4 which decreased by 16.21% Y-o-Y.
Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered 11.76% return in the last 1 week, 36.22% return in last 6 months and 16.94% YTD return.
Currently the Astrazeneca Pharma India has a market cap of ₹16157.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7220.95 & ₹3241.6 respectively.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|383.2
|305.79
|+25.31%
|284.7
|+34.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.3
|91.56
|-9.02%
|81.06
|+2.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.76
|3.7
|+1.61%
|4.25
|-11.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|337.57
|294.44
|+14.65%
|269.34
|+25.33%
|Operating Income
|45.63
|11.35
|+301.92%
|15.36
|+196.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|54.35
|20.4
|+166.45%
|23.28
|+133.53%
|Net Income
|39.48
|15.8
|+149.84%
|17.27
|+128.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.79
|6.32
|+149.84%
|18.84
|-16.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹39.48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹383.2Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!