Astrazeneca Pharma India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 128.61% YOY

Astrazeneca Pharma India Q4 Results Live : Astrazeneca Pharma India declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.6% & the profit increased by 128.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.31% and the profit increased by 149.84%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.02% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 301.92% q-o-q & increased by 196.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹15.79 for Q4 which decreased by 16.21% Y-o-Y.

Astrazeneca Pharma India has delivered 11.76% return in the last 1 week, 36.22% return in last 6 months and 16.94% YTD return.

Currently the Astrazeneca Pharma India has a market cap of ₹16157.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7220.95 & ₹3241.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Astrazeneca Pharma India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 383.2 305.79 +25.31% 284.7 +34.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.3 91.56 -9.02% 81.06 +2.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.76 3.7 +1.61% 4.25 -11.41% Total Operating Expense 337.57 294.44 +14.65% 269.34 +25.33% Operating Income 45.63 11.35 +301.92% 15.36 +196.96% Net Income Before Taxes 54.35 20.4 +166.45% 23.28 +133.53% Net Income 39.48 15.8 +149.84% 17.27 +128.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.79 6.32 +149.84% 18.84 -16.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹39.48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹383.2Cr

