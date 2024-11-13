AstraZeneca Q2 net profit declines 10%, revenue up 31%

Mumbai: AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd posted a profit after tax of ₹51 crore, down 10% year-on-year, in the September quarter of FY25.

The pharma major reported a 31% year-on-year jump in revenue from operations to ₹408 crore.

The company’s growth was driven by its portfolio of products in the oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare disease segments, Bhavana Agrawal, chief financial officer of the company, said in a release on Wednesday.

“The growth of the company is a derivative of our ambition to bring innovative medicines faster in the country for unmet patient needs,” she said.

The Indian arm of the British-Swedish drugmaker announced the launch of several new products recently. Palivizumab, also known by the brand name Synagis, which is used to prevent serious lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in high-risk children, was launched in October 2024.

The company had announced the launch in September after receiving Import and Market Permission in September 2023 from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

The pharmaceutical company also launched Tremelimumab (Imjudo) in October, a drug used to treat certain types of cancer.

It has received permission for the sale and distribution of its drug durvalumab (Imfinzi) from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy and as monotherapy after surgery is used to treat resectable tumours 4 cm or larger and node positive lung cancer or cancer in the lymph nodes in patients.

“We are constantly working towards expanding access to innovative therapies, progressive access strategies, and making healthcare systems resilient in India,” Sanjeev Panchal, country president & managing director, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, said.

In the first half of this fiscal year, the firm reported a consolidated revenue from operations at ₹795.5 crore, a 31% growth from H1FY24.