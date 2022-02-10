AstraZeneca swung to 4Q loss despite revenue rise; expects $2.1 bln restructuring charge

Sales of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine contributed $1.87 billion to revenue in the quarter, but it said that it expects sales of the shot to decline in 2022. Overall, total revenue from Covid-19 medicines is expected to decline by a low-to-mid 20s percentage in 2022, though the expected decline in vaccine sales should be offset by growth in sales of monoclonal-antibody combination Evusheld, AstraZeneca said. Gross profit margin from Covid-19 medicines is expected to be lower than company average. It added that the majority of vaccine revenue in 2022 is expected to come from initial contracts.