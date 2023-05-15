Atam Valves shares on Monday fell more than 4 per cent to trade at ₹229 on BSE after announcement of quarterly results for the January-March period of financial year 2022-23.

Atam Valves is a renowned manufacturer of industrial and plumbing valves and fittings. The company's total income in Q4FY23 stood at ₹19.82 crore which is an increase of 192.76 per cent YoY. Its profit after tax came in at ₹3.30 crore, showing a huge jump of 432.26 per cent YoY.

The company clocked EBITDA during the quarter at ₹4.50 crore, up 368.75 per cent YoY. Its Earnings per share (EPS) was at ₹3.13 in the last three-months period of FY23.

For the entire FY23, the company's profit after tax zoomed 459 per cent YoY to ₹7.67 crore while the total income came in at ₹49.25 crore. The company reported an EPS of ₹7.67 which is an increase of 428.97 per cent YoY.

The company has also recommend final dividend of ₹1.50 per share of the face value of ₹10 each for the FY23.

“The company's financial performance has seen a significant improvement, thanks to the increasing demand for our products from our valued customers. The management's efforts to boost turnover have paid off, resulting in improved margins and greater success for our stakeholders," Amit Jain, MD, said.

The company, founded in 1982, has also announce that it has completed the process of migrating to the mainboard of BSE and NSE from BSE SME.