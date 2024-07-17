Atam Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.72% YOY

Atam Valves Q1 Results Live : Atam Valves announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a 10.39% increase in revenue and a 10.72% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a decline of 33.4% in revenue and a significant decrease of 65.33% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 3.71% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 33.42% year-over-year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 65.24% sequentially and 1.27% annually.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.81, marking a 12.5% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Atam Valves delivered negative returns of -3.21% in the last week, -11.06% in the last 6 months, and -12.04% year-to-date.

Currently, Atam Valves holds a market cap of ₹215.38 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹241.4 & ₹136 respectively.

Atam Valves Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.48 17.25 -33.4% 10.4 +10.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.09 2.17 -3.71% 1.57 +33.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.15 -6.86% 0.15 -8.85% Total Operating Expense 10.15 13.41 -24.29% 9.05 +12.13% Operating Income 1.33 3.84 -65.24% 1.35 -1.27% Net Income Before Taxes 1.24 3.6 -65.48% 1.13 +10.04% Net Income 0.93 2.68 -65.33% 0.84 +10.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 2.34 -65.38% 0.72 +12.5%