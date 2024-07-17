Atam Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.72% YOY

Atam Valves Q1 Results Live : Atam Valves announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a 10.39% increase in revenue and a 10.72% rise in profit year-over-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a decline of 33.4% in revenue and a significant decrease of 65.33% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 3.71% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 33.42% year-over-year.
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 65.24% sequentially and 1.27% annually.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.81, marking a 12.5% increase year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Atam Valves delivered negative returns of -3.21% in the last week, -11.06% in the last 6 months, and -12.04% year-to-date.
Currently, Atam Valves holds a market cap of ₹215.38 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹241.4 & ₹136 respectively.
Atam Valves Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.48
|17.25
|-33.4%
|10.4
|+10.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.09
|2.17
|-3.71%
|1.57
|+33.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.14
|0.15
|-6.86%
|0.15
|-8.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.15
|13.41
|-24.29%
|9.05
|+12.13%
|Operating Income
|1.33
|3.84
|-65.24%
|1.35
|-1.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.24
|3.6
|-65.48%
|1.13
|+10.04%
|Net Income
|0.93
|2.68
|-65.33%
|0.84
|+10.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|2.34
|-65.38%
|0.72
|+12.5%