Atam Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.72% YOY

First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Atam Valves Q1 Results Live : Atam Valves announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a 10.39% increase in revenue and a 10.72% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a decline of 33.4% in revenue and a significant decrease of 65.33% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 3.71% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 33.42% year-over-year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 65.24% sequentially and 1.27% annually.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 0.81, marking a 12.5% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Atam Valves delivered negative returns of -3.21% in the last week, -11.06% in the last 6 months, and -12.04% year-to-date.

Currently, Atam Valves holds a market cap of 215.38 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 241.4 & 136 respectively.

Atam Valves Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.4817.25-33.4%10.4+10.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.092.17-3.71%1.57+33.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.15-6.86%0.15-8.85%
Total Operating Expense10.1513.41-24.29%9.05+12.13%
Operating Income1.333.84-65.24%1.35-1.27%
Net Income Before Taxes1.243.6-65.48%1.13+10.04%
Net Income0.932.68-65.33%0.84+10.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.812.34-65.38%0.72+12.5%
