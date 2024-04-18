Atam Valves Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 18.64% YOY

Atam Valves declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.92% & the profit decreased by 18.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 41.51% and the profit increased by 171.85%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 42.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 120.65% q-o-q & decreased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.34 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 16.73% Y-o-Y.

Atam Valves has delivered -3% return in the last 1 week, 8.57% return in last 6 months and -9.27% YTD return.

Currently the Atam Valves has a market cap of ₹250.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹270 & ₹136 respectively.

Atam Valves Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.25 12.19 +41.51% 19.8 -12.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.17 2.09 +3.86% 1.53 +42.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.15 0.17 -13.28% 0.18 -13.48% Total Operating Expense 13.41 10.45 +28.33% 15.5 -13.5% Operating Income 3.84 1.74 +120.65% 4.3 -10.83% Net Income Before Taxes 3.6 1.45 +148.61% 4.2 -14.22% Net Income 2.68 0.99 +171.85% 3.3 -18.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.34 0.89 +162.92% 2.81 -16.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.68Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹17.25Cr

