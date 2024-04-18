Atam Valves Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 18.64% YOY

Atam Valves declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.92% & the profit decreased by 18.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 41.51% and the profit increased by 171.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 42.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 120.65% q-o-q & decreased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.34 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 16.73% Y-o-Y.
Atam Valves has delivered -3% return in the last 1 week, 8.57% return in last 6 months and -9.27% YTD return.
Currently the Atam Valves has a market cap of ₹250.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹270 & ₹136 respectively.
Atam Valves Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.25
|12.19
|+41.51%
|19.8
|-12.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.17
|2.09
|+3.86%
|1.53
|+42.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.15
|0.17
|-13.28%
|0.18
|-13.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.41
|10.45
|+28.33%
|15.5
|-13.5%
|Operating Income
|3.84
|1.74
|+120.65%
|4.3
|-10.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.6
|1.45
|+148.61%
|4.2
|-14.22%
|Net Income
|2.68
|0.99
|+171.85%
|3.3
|-18.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.34
|0.89
|+162.92%
|2.81
|-16.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.68Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹17.25Cr
