Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atam Valves Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 18.64% YOY

Atam Valves Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 18.64% YOY

Livemint

Atam Valves Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.92% YoY & profit decreased by 18.64% YoY

Atam Valves Q4 FY24 Results Live

Atam Valves declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.92% & the profit decreased by 18.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 41.51% and the profit increased by 171.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 42.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 120.65% q-o-q & decreased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.34 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 16.73% Y-o-Y.

Atam Valves has delivered -3% return in the last 1 week, 8.57% return in last 6 months and -9.27% YTD return.

Currently the Atam Valves has a market cap of 250.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 270 & 136 respectively.

Atam Valves Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.2512.19+41.51%19.8-12.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.172.09+3.86%1.53+42.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.150.17-13.28%0.18-13.48%
Total Operating Expense13.4110.45+28.33%15.5-13.5%
Operating Income3.841.74+120.65%4.3-10.83%
Net Income Before Taxes3.61.45+148.61%4.2-14.22%
Net Income2.680.99+171.85%3.3-18.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.340.89+162.92%2.81-16.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.68Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹17.25Cr

