Atharv Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 90.84% YOY

Atharv Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% & the profit increased by 90.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 92.83% and the profit increased by 0.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.51% q-o-q & decreased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.1% q-o-q & increased by 3.55% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 90.82% Y-o-Y.

Atharv Enterprises has delivered -10.79% return in the last 1 week, -10.79% return in the last 6 months, and -1.2% YTD return.

Currently, Atharv Enterprises has a market cap of ₹4.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3.58 & ₹2.18 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atharv Enterprises Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.23 3.28 -92.83% 0 +∞% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.29 0.21 +40.51% 0.29 -0.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +5.03% 0.01 +5.03% Total Operating Expense 0.63 3.6 -82.42% 0.41 +53.35% Operating Income -0.4 -0.32 -23.1% -0.41 +3.55% Net Income Before Taxes 0.06 0.06 +0.67% 0.03 +90.84% Net Income 0.04 0.04 +0.67% 0.02 +90.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 0.03 +0.67% 0.01 +90.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.04Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!