Atharv Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 90.84% YOY

Atharv Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% & the profit increased by 90.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 92.83% and the profit increased by 0.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.51% q-o-q & decreased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 23.1% q-o-q & increased by 3.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 90.82% Y-o-Y.
Atharv Enterprises has delivered -10.79% return in the last 1 week, -10.79% return in the last 6 months, and -1.2% YTD return.
Currently, Atharv Enterprises has a market cap of ₹4.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3.58 & ₹2.18 respectively.
Atharv Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.23
|3.28
|-92.83%
|0
|+∞%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.29
|0.21
|+40.51%
|0.29
|-0.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+5.03%
|0.01
|+5.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.63
|3.6
|-82.42%
|0.41
|+53.35%
|Operating Income
|-0.4
|-0.32
|-23.1%
|-0.41
|+3.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.06
|0.06
|+0.67%
|0.03
|+90.84%
|Net Income
|0.04
|0.04
|+0.67%
|0.02
|+90.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|0.03
|+0.67%
|0.01
|+90.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.04Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.23Cr
