Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atharv Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 90.84% YOY

Atharv Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 90.84% YOY

Livemint

Atharv Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by ∞% YoY & profit increased by 90.84% YoY

Atharv Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live

Atharv Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% & the profit increased by 90.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 92.83% and the profit increased by 0.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.51% q-o-q & decreased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.1% q-o-q & increased by 3.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 90.82% Y-o-Y.

Atharv Enterprises has delivered -10.79% return in the last 1 week, -10.79% return in the last 6 months, and -1.2% YTD return.

Currently, Atharv Enterprises has a market cap of 4.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3.58 & 2.18 respectively.

Atharv Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.233.28-92.83%0+∞%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.290.21+40.51%0.29-0.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+5.03%0.01+5.03%
Total Operating Expense0.633.6-82.42%0.41+53.35%
Operating Income-0.4-0.32-23.1%-0.41+3.55%
Net Income Before Taxes0.060.06+0.67%0.03+90.84%
Net Income0.040.04+0.67%0.02+90.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.030.03+0.67%0.01+90.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.