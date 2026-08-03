Ather becomes first new-age EV two-wheeler maker to achieve Ebitda breakeven

Ather Energy Ltd has become the first pure-play new-age electric scooter maker to report an operating profit before depreciation, finance and amortization costs.

The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker, founded in 2013, reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin of 0.8% in the June quarter, an over 16-percentage-point improvement from -15.7% a year ago.

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The improvement came on the back of revenue nearly doubling to ₹1,260 crore from ₹673 crore as EV sales surged owing to fuel price hikes and availability-led fears amid the West Asia war.

Its net loss narrowed to ₹51 crore from ₹178 crore, bringing the company closer to breakeven, although higher commodity prices triggered by the West Asia war weighed on margins.

An Ebitda breakeven indicates that the company has achieved core profit from its operations without the accounting-related costs.

“Recognizing the strong demand that our products already had, we were able to run a really tight ship on fixed costs, particularly marketing and sales, and deliver our first-ever positive Ebitda quarter,” said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive at Ather Energy, during the earnings call.

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Breakeven Ather has achieved margin breakeven ahead of cross-town rival Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, after surpassing the company in annual sales, revenue, and market valuation in 2025-26.

To be sure, Zelio E-Mobility, a seller of low-speed electric two-wheelers that do not require registration, is also profitable but is generally not compared with mainstream EV companies that sell regulated electric two-wheelers.

Among legacy players, Bajaj Auto Ltd's electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler business combined is Ebitda-positive, with the electric two-wheeler business moving closer to core profitability, the company’s management said in a 21 July earnings call.

TVS Motor Co. Ltd doesn’t disclose the profitability of its EV division.

“It's a small number, but this is the first time ever we have delivered one, so I'm very happy to report it. Challenges do continue for the coming quarters. There will likely be, in fact, some ups and downs,” Mehta added.

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The turnaround comes just over a year after Ather's May 2025 stock-market listing. Since listing, its shares have surged more than 300% to above ₹1,280 apiece. Following the results announcement during trading hours, the stock rose 1.6%, outperforming the Nifty Auto's 1.48% gain.

EV sales boom Electric two-wheeler sales rose by 67% to 513,208 during the quarter, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), as the government pushed people to adopt EVs to help the country reduce crude oil imports and accelerate electrification. EV penetration reached 10.6% in June.

Ather benefited from the West Asia war-driven EV boom, with sales increasing 81% to 83,173 units during the June quarter, according to the company's investor presentation. TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto also witnessed a strong surge in EV sales, prompting them to increase the capacity of these vehicles.

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“This is once again another quarter where retail has outpaced wholesale, driving the urgency and the need for us to ramp up both supply and capacity on a war footing,” Mehta said.

Mehta noted that the surge in sales of EV two-wheelers is here to stay, with consumers looking to own at least one electric two-wheeler to hedge against rising fuel prices.

The company's monthly production capacity increased from 24,000 units to 31,000 units in June as it fully utilized its Hosur plant's annual capacity of about 420,000 units. The plant's capacity is being expanded to 920,000 units a year by the end of next year, taking monthly capacity to roughly 76,000 units.

About the Author Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging...Read More ✕ Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.