Atishay Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 891.16% YOY

Atishay Q1 Results Live : Atishay announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 49.85% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.
Moreover, Atishay witnessed a substantial increase in profit by 891.16% compared to the same quarter last year, demonstrating efficient cost management and operational excellence.
However, on a sequential basis, the revenue declined by 42.33% and the profit decreased by 57.4% from the previous quarter, indicating some temporary challenges or seasonality in the business.
The company effectively managed its Selling, general & administrative expenses, which declined by 1.71% quarter-over-quarter but spiked by 83.02% year-over-year.
Additionally, Atishay's operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 1001.52% year-over-year, despite a 57.32% decline quarter-over-quarter.
Atishay's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.97, marking an impressive 870% year-over-year growth, underscoring the company's profitability and potential for further growth.
Investors have shown confidence in Atishay, as indicated by the company's strong stock performance. The company delivered a return of -2.06% in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 208.83% in the last 6 months and 247.62% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Atishay commands a market capitalization of ₹158.95 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹147.8 and ₹31.51 respectively, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.
Atishay Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10.07
|17.47
|-42.33%
|6.72
|+49.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.51
|2.56
|-1.71%
|1.37
|+83.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.47
|0.58
|-19.69%
|0.33
|+40.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.89
|14.69
|-39.5%
|6.85
|+29.67%
|Operating Income
|1.19
|2.78
|-57.32%
|-0.13
|+1001.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.6
|3.37
|-52.43%
|0.17
|+837.09%
|Net Income
|1.08
|2.53
|-57.4%
|0.11
|+891.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.97
|2.23
|-56.5%
|0.1
|+870%