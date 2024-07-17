Atishay Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 891.16% YOY

Atishay Q1 Results Live : Atishay announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 49.85% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, Atishay witnessed a substantial increase in profit by 891.16% compared to the same quarter last year, demonstrating efficient cost management and operational excellence.

However, on a sequential basis, the revenue declined by 42.33% and the profit decreased by 57.4% from the previous quarter, indicating some temporary challenges or seasonality in the business.

The company effectively managed its Selling, general & administrative expenses, which declined by 1.71% quarter-over-quarter but spiked by 83.02% year-over-year.

Additionally, Atishay's operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 1001.52% year-over-year, despite a 57.32% decline quarter-over-quarter.

Atishay's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.97, marking an impressive 870% year-over-year growth, underscoring the company's profitability and potential for further growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors have shown confidence in Atishay, as indicated by the company's strong stock performance. The company delivered a return of -2.06% in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 208.83% in the last 6 months and 247.62% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Atishay commands a market capitalization of ₹158.95 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹147.8 and ₹31.51 respectively, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.

Atishay Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10.07 17.47 -42.33% 6.72 +49.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.51 2.56 -1.71% 1.37 +83.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.47 0.58 -19.69% 0.33 +40.65% Total Operating Expense 8.89 14.69 -39.5% 6.85 +29.67% Operating Income 1.19 2.78 -57.32% -0.13 +1001.52% Net Income Before Taxes 1.6 3.37 -52.43% 0.17 +837.09% Net Income 1.08 2.53 -57.4% 0.11 +891.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.97 2.23 -56.5% 0.1 +870%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.08Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹10.07Cr

