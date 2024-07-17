Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atishay Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 891.16% YOY

Atishay Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 891.16% YOY

Livemint

Atishay Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 49.85% YoY & profit increased by 891.16% YoY

Atishay Q1 Results Live

Atishay Q1 Results Live : Atishay announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 49.85% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.

Moreover, Atishay witnessed a substantial increase in profit by 891.16% compared to the same quarter last year, demonstrating efficient cost management and operational excellence.

However, on a sequential basis, the revenue declined by 42.33% and the profit decreased by 57.4% from the previous quarter, indicating some temporary challenges or seasonality in the business.

The company effectively managed its Selling, general & administrative expenses, which declined by 1.71% quarter-over-quarter but spiked by 83.02% year-over-year.

Additionally, Atishay's operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 1001.52% year-over-year, despite a 57.32% decline quarter-over-quarter.

Atishay's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.97, marking an impressive 870% year-over-year growth, underscoring the company's profitability and potential for further growth.

Investors have shown confidence in Atishay, as indicated by the company's strong stock performance. The company delivered a return of -2.06% in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 208.83% in the last 6 months and 247.62% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Atishay commands a market capitalization of 158.95 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 147.8 and 31.51 respectively, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.

Atishay Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10.0717.47-42.33%6.72+49.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.512.56-1.71%1.37+83.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.470.58-19.69%0.33+40.65%
Total Operating Expense8.8914.69-39.5%6.85+29.67%
Operating Income1.192.78-57.32%-0.13+1001.52%
Net Income Before Taxes1.63.37-52.43%0.17+837.09%
Net Income1.082.53-57.4%0.11+891.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.972.23-56.5%0.1+870%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.08Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹10.07Cr

