Atishay Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 567.48% YOY

Atishay declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 95.82% & the profit increased by 567.48% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 61.14% and the profit increased by 83.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 44.07% q-o-q & increased by 107.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 122.44% q-o-q & increased by 5686.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 561.54% Y-o-Y.

Atishay has delivered 9.41% return in the last 1 week, 53.67% return in last 6 months and 23.15% YTD return.

Currently, Atishay has a market cap of ₹56.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹51.28 & ₹25 respectively.

Atishay Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.76 7.3 +61.14% 6.01 +95.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.65 1.84 +44.07% 1.28 +107.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.41 0.36 +14.53% 0.36 +12.6% Total Operating Expense 9.47 6.27 +51.04% 5.97 +58.63% Operating Income 2.3 1.03 +122.44% 0.04 +5686.15% Net Income Before Taxes 2.68 1.4 +90.76% 0.42 +543.85% Net Income 1.89 1.03 +83.37% 0.28 +567.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.72 0.94 +82.98% 0.26 +561.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.89Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11.76Cr

