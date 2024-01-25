Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atishay Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 567.48% YOY

Atishay Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 567.48% YOY

Livemint

Atishay Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 95.82% YoY & profit increased by 567.48% YoY

Atishay Q3 FY24 Results Live

Atishay declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 95.82% & the profit increased by 567.48% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 61.14% and the profit increased by 83.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 44.07% q-o-q & increased by 107.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 122.44% q-o-q & increased by 5686.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 561.54% Y-o-Y.

Atishay has delivered 9.41% return in the last 1 week, 53.67% return in last 6 months and 23.15% YTD return.

Currently, Atishay has a market cap of 56.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 51.28 & 25 respectively.

Atishay Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.767.3+61.14%6.01+95.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.651.84+44.07%1.28+107.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.410.36+14.53%0.36+12.6%
Total Operating Expense9.476.27+51.04%5.97+58.63%
Operating Income2.31.03+122.44%0.04+5686.15%
Net Income Before Taxes2.681.4+90.76%0.42+543.85%
Net Income1.891.03+83.37%0.28+567.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.720.94+82.98%0.26+561.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.89Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11.76Cr

