Atishay Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 567.48% YOY

Atishay declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 95.82% & the profit increased by 567.48% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 61.14% and the profit increased by 83.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 44.07% q-o-q & increased by 107.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 122.44% q-o-q & increased by 5686.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 561.54% Y-o-Y.
Atishay has delivered 9.41% return in the last 1 week, 53.67% return in last 6 months and 23.15% YTD return.
Currently, Atishay has a market cap of ₹56.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹51.28 & ₹25 respectively.
Atishay Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.76
|7.3
|+61.14%
|6.01
|+95.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.65
|1.84
|+44.07%
|1.28
|+107.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.41
|0.36
|+14.53%
|0.36
|+12.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.47
|6.27
|+51.04%
|5.97
|+58.63%
|Operating Income
|2.3
|1.03
|+122.44%
|0.04
|+5686.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.68
|1.4
|+90.76%
|0.42
|+543.85%
|Net Income
|1.89
|1.03
|+83.37%
|0.28
|+567.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.72
|0.94
|+82.98%
|0.26
|+561.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.89Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11.76Cr
